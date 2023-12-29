500cc+ Motorcycle Sales November 2023 – RE 650, Z900, Hayabusa, Ninja

Owing to its affordable lineup, Royal Enfield trounced the competition within 500cc+ motorcycle sales November 2023 charts with 91% market share

The big bike category saw a major boost in sales in the month of November 2023. Volume has more than doubled YoY at 127.91% YoY growth when compared to sales performance from November 2022. The 3,724 units clocked by 500cc+ motorcycle sales November 2023 were slightly behind the 4,305 units sold in the festive period of October 2023, facing a slight MoM decline.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales November 2023

Peaking the 500cc+ motorcycle sales November 2023 charts is Royal Enfield with a total of 3,382 units sold with 90.81% market share combined. Breaking these numbers up, we get 650 Twins (Intercepter 650 and Continental GT 650) taking the top spot from their newer sibling Super Meteor 650 that topped the charts a month before.

650 Twins sold 2,112 units with 56.71% market share among 500cc+ motorcycles and registered 65.87% YoY growth with 838 units volume gain. Super Meteor 650 saw 1,270 units sold last month and accounted for 34.10% market share. Kawasaki Z900 is India’s most affordable inline-four 500cc+ bike and took 3rd spot with 90 units sold.

Z900’s sales declined YoY by 24.37% YoY, losing 29 units in volume. India’s most affordable 200bhp litre-class bike is Kawasaki ZX-10R and it sold 38 units with 850% YoY growth. Triumph’s best-selling big bike in India is Street Triple, selling 36 units with 1,100% YoY growth as opposed to 3 units sold last year.

Everyone’s favourite Suzuki Hayabusa sold 34 units with 3.03% YoY growth. Honda’s newest big bike launch, Transalp XL750, scored 29 buyers last month. Triumph’s most affordable multi-cylinder motorcycle in India, Trident 660, sold 18 units and faced YoY decline of 25% over 24 units sold last year.

Honda sold 33 big bikes last month

Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger 900 sold 15 and 13 units and registered 275% and 8.33% YoY growth respectively, over last year’s sales performance. Harley-Davidson’s best-selling big bikes in India are Nightster selling 10 units, up from 1 unit YoY with 900% growth and Sportster S, selling 9 units, down from 15 YoY with a 40% decline.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 sold 9 units too and numbers fell by 47.06% YoY. Triumph Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200 sold 7 units each and both saw 75% YoY growth. Tiger 1200 sold 4 units and doubled its numbers YoY with 100% growth rate. Grotesque motorcycles like Honda Goldwing and Triumph Rocket III sold 4 units each.

Where Goldwing tripled sales numbers YoY at 300% growth, Rocket’s boosters dipped with 33.33% YoY decline. Triumph Tiger 660 Sport, Kawasaki Vulcan S, Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide all sold 2 units each.

Kawasaki Z650 RS, Ninja H2 SX SE, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Bonneville T100, Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T120 and Speed Triple all sold 1 unit each and there was no growth to register.

Lastly, we have motorcycle that didn’t see any takers in November 2023. These motorcycles include Honda’s 650 range, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Fat Bob, 883 Iron, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Street Scrambler, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, Z650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Katana.