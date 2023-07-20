Diving into June 2023 500cc+ Motorcycle Sales – From Giants to Silent Spectators

Royal Enfield’s Rule Unshaken: 650 Twins Hold Firm, Super Meteor 650 Shooting for the Stars

For a very long time, Royal Enfield has dominated the 500cc+ motorcycle sales charts. June 2023 was no different and we saw the Chennai-based company sell 1,872 units of its 650cc lineup with 88.93% of total market share. Of the lot, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 sold 1,412 units with 0.91% decline in sales YoY.

Super Meteor 650 sold 460 units last month. Kawasaki Z900 saw 95 units sold which is really commendable considering the cost. It registered 137.5% YoY growth with 55 units gained in volume. Being the most affordable 4-cylinder motorcycle pays off.

Impressive Surge in 500cc+ Motorcycle Sales

Triumph Trident is the most affordable three-cylinder motorcycle in India and it sold 31 units with 47.62% YoY growth and 10 units volume growth. It’s ADV version Tiger 660 Sport sold 17 units and saw a 5.56% YoY decline.

That said, Tiger 660 surpassed Kawasaki Versys 650’s 14 units sold last month, which is commendable. Versys 650 is one of the oldest 650cc ADV in India and saw 600% YoY growth as opposed to 2 units sold a year ago. Triumph Speed Twin saw 11 units with 10% YoY growth.

Now comes the one with the world’s biggest motorcycle engine, Triumph Rocket III. Sales stood at 10 units. Triumph’s Tiger 1200 sold 8 units and saw an 11.11% YoY decline. Another Triumph offering made it higher up the list, which is Bonneville T120 with 5 units and 25% YoY growth.

With similar sales numbers, we have Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, but as opposed to 6 units sold a year ago, it saw a 16.67% YoY decline. Harley-Davidson Pan America and Kawasaki Versys 1000 ADVs sold 4 units each.

Honda Africa, Scrambler 900, and More: The Mystery of Zero Sales

Triumph Tiger 900 and Harley-Davidson Nightster sold 3 units each. While Tiger managed to balance sales, Nightster saw a 33.33% YoY decline. Cruisers Kawasaki Vulcan S and Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic sold 2 units each and registered 33.33% YoY decline and 100% YoY growth, respectively.

Kawasaki Z650, Z650 RS, Ninja 1000 SX, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Street Glide and Roadking sold 1 units each in the month of June 2023. At this scale, there was no positive growth to register.

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja ZX-10R, Suzuki Hayabusa, Harley-Davidson 883 Iron, Street Bob, Standard, Triumph Speed Triple, Scrambler 900, Rocket III R, and Honda Africa all sold zilch last month. In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales stood at 2,105 units with 25.15% YoY growth and 423 units volume growth as opposed to 1,682 units sold in June 2022.