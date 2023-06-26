500cc+ Motorcycles Sales May 2023 – RE 650, Ninja, Hayabusa, Z900

For the month of May 2023, 500cc+ motorcycles sales chart saw quite some decline, especially when compared to numbers from April 2023

Big bike sales for the month May 2023 took a steep dive with respect to sales. We say this because all the big bikes added, accounted for 1978 units in total last month, which was not enough to surpass 3,278 units sold in April 2023. Even though there was a 19.37% YoY growth with 321 units volume gain, big bike sales went down by 1,300 units MoM.

The main reason for this might be due to loss in sales with heavy hitters like Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Super Meteor 650. The former sold 970 units with a 28.52% YoY decline and sales halved MoM as opposed to 1,865 units. A month before, Super Meteor 650 sold 1,139 units, which is reduced to 838 units in May 2023. Still, Royal Enfield maintained 91.41% market share.

500cc+ Motorcycles Sales May 2023

India’s most affordable 4-cylinder bike Kawasaki Z900 took 3rd spot with 63 units and saw 50% YoY growth. Versys 650 and Ninja 1000 SX sold 14 units each with the same 7.69% YoY growth. Triumph Tiger 900 saw 13 units sold with 8.33% YoY growth. India’s most affordable 200bhp bike Kawasaki ZX-10R saw a 40% YoY decline by selling 9 units only.

Kawasaki Z650 RS neo-retro offering saw 200% YoY growth (highest in this list) by selling 6 units over 2 last year. Other motorcycles that sold 6 units are Triumph Speed Twin 900, Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Kawasaki Versys 1000. Triumph Rocket III has the largest production-engine in the world and sold 4 units last month with 33.33% YoY growth.

Harley-Davidson Nightster and Triumph Speed Twin 1200 also sold 4 units each, but there was no positive growth associated with them. Kawasaki Z650, Suzuki Hayabusa, Triumph Bonneville T120, and Harley-Davidson all sold 3 units each. Kawasaki Z650 was the only one that balanced sales, while others registered a decline in sales.

Honda sold 0 big bikes again

Triumph Tiger 1200 and Harley-Davidson Roadking sold 2 units each. Triumph saw 92.86% YoY decline in sales. Kawasaki Vulcan S, Z H2, Triumph Street Scrambler, Bonneville Speedmaster and Harley-Davidson Road Glide all sold 1 unit each. There is a big list of motorcycles that didn’t sell even a single motorcycle in May 2023.

They are Kawasaki Ninja 650, W800, Honda Africa Twin, CBR 650R, Goldwing, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Pan America, Street Glide, Heritage Classic, 883 Iron, Standard, Triumph Tiger 660, Trident 660, Bonneville T100, Street Twin, Street Triple, Bonnelille Bobber, Speed Triple and Suzuki V-Strom 650.

Surprisingly, Honda sold 0 units again and has been the case for quite some time now. Being one of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, Honda should revamp its product big bike lineup in India and re-structure pricing as well.