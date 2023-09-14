6-Airbags Not Mandatory, Says Gadkari – Maruti Relieved ?

As per current rules, it is mandatory for all cars to have at least driver and front passenger airbags

Road safety continues to be a major challenge in the country. Thousands of people lose their lives each year in road accidents. There are major injuries as well. Road accidents result in huge financial challenges for family members. The government has taken various measures to prevent road accidents. But it appears that rules are not being followed properly by people. There is also a gap in enforcement of traffic rules at local level.

Government to focus on creating awareness through Bharat NCAP

One of the road safety initiatives that was proposed last year was to make 6-airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles. The plan was later pushed back for a year. The 6-airbags mandatory rule was to come into effect from October 01, 2023. However, as per a statement given by Mr. Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India), the plan to make 6-airbags mandatory has been shelved for now.

Addressing 63rd ACMA Annual Session, New Delhi

Speaking at the 63rd Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Mr. Gadkari explained the reasoning for not making 6-airbags compulsory. One reason is that most carmakers have already started offering 6-airbags as standard. There’s resistance from only a few companies such as Maruti Suzuki.

As Maruti gets a significant percentage of its sales from small cars, it has been opposing the idea of making 6-airbags mandatory. Adding 6-airbags to small cars will make them expensive, which can have a negative impact on sales. As per government estimates, the cost of adding four more airbags will cost around USD 75. However, as per data analysed by private researchers, the cost of additional airbags could be around USD 231.

Another reasoning provided by Mr. Gadkari is that greater awareness can be achieved via the upcoming Bharat NCAP. Tests have already commenced and the first set of results are expected to be announced soon. Mr. Gadkari said that cars that have 6-airbags as standard will qualify for additional points in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

It will allow people to make informed decisions. As customers themselves will choose cars with higher safety rating, it is not necessary to make 6-airbags mandatory. Market dynamics and consumer choices will prompt carmakers to upgrade their safety standards.

A relief for Maruti Suzuki?

Maruti’s portfolio of mini and compact cars contributes more than 2/3rd of the company’s overall sales. It includes cars like Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Wagon R and Baleno. Most of these are good options for new car buyers and those looking to upgrade from a two-wheeler. If prices were increased, it could impact their sales. This is why not making 6-airbags mandatory could be a big relief for Maruti.

However, ethical and moral questions about passenger safety will still be relevant. The government can probably ask carmakers to provide 6-airbags as an option across all models and trim levels. This way, customers won’t be forced to buy top-spec variants with 6-airbags. It may not be the perfect solution, but it is at least better than how things stand now.