Maruti Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Jimny, Invicto, Ertiga

With the launch of multiple new SUVs in the last few months, Maruti sales in domestic market have started to grow

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s leading car manufacturer, has continued its impressive performance in the Indian automotive market. August 2023 saw a significant surge in car sales compared to the same month in the previous year, showcasing Maruti’s dominance in the industry.

Maruti Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Year-on-Year Performance

In August 2023, Maruti recorded total sales of 156,114 units across its diverse range of vehicles, demonstrating a remarkable year-on-year growth of 16.36%. In August 2022, Maruti had reported sales of 134,166 units. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the brand’s reputation for quality, a wide range of offerings, and robust market demand.

Among the top performers in the Maruti lineup, Swift hatchback stood out with 18,653 units sold in August 2023, marking a significant growth of 65.44% compared to August 2022. Baleno followed closely with 18,516 units sold, showcasing consistent performance with a marginal growth of 0.53%. WagonR, although experiencing a slight dip in sales by 15.33%, still managed to secure its position as a popular choice with 15,578 units sold.

Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga recorded 14,572, 13,293, and 12,315 units respectively, each contributing to the impressive year-on-year growth. Maruti’s SUV lineup, which recently increased thanks to launch of Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny – also made a significant impact in the market, contributing to the brand’s overall success.

Fronx and Grand Vitara saw 12,164 and 11,818 units sold respectively, while Jimny found its place with 3,104 units. However, not all models experienced growth, as seen with Alto, which recorded a decrease of 33.26% in sales compared to August 2022. It sold 9,603 units in August 2023. Celerio, S-Presso, Ignis, Ciaz, and Invicto also reported declines in sales.

Maruti Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Month-on-Month Performance

Comparing August 2023 sales to July 2023, Maruti showed steady month-on-month growth. While some models experienced minor declines, the overall performance was robust. Total sales for August 2023 stood at 156,114 units, an increase of 2.62% from July 2023.

Swift and Baleno remained strong contenders in August, with both models registering growth of 4.23% and 10.71% respectively, compared to the previous month. WagonR and Brezza, despite seeing fluctuations, maintained their positions as popular choices among consumers.

Grand Vitara recorded impressive growth, with sales increasing by 30.17% month-on-month, reflecting changing consumer preferences. Alto also rebounded in August, with a substantial growth of 35.27% compared to July 2023. In contrast, Ciaz and Invicto witnessed a decline of 37.02% and 22.19% respectively in August compared to July 2023.