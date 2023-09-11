Abzo VS01 Launched – 5kWh Battery, 180Km Range, 8.5bhp, 190Nm

As per pricing, Abzo VS01 launched, costs between Rs. 1.8 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh – Offers a 5 kWh battery and 180 km range

Ahmedabad-based Abzo Motors launched its maiden electric motorcycle Abzo VS01 in Gujarat. This is a high-speed electric motorcycle that will need RTO registration and a driver’s license. The event was flagged off by renowned Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. There is no definitive price for Abzo VS01 and it costs between Rs. 1.8 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh respectively.

Abzo VS01 Launched – Electric cruiser you’ve been wanting?

The electric mobility startup is launching the vehicle in a phase-wise manner starting with Gujarat. Abzo seems to have partnered with a dealer network and promises nation-wide launch too. The company has a 17,069 sqm manufacturing plant at Kadi-Thol Road in Rangpurda, near Ahmedabad.

Battery is 70 Ah unit with 72V, which roughly translates to 5 kWh in capacity. There is a hub motor at the rear wheel rated to deliver a peak power of 6.3 kW and a peak torque of 190 Nm. There is reverse mode along with a regen function as well. Abzo promises 180 km of range on a full charge (ARAI certified).

Digital instrument cluster shows three riding modes on offer – Eco, Normal and Sports with top speeds of 45 km/h, 65 km/h and 85 km/h respectively. Componentry includes single disc brake setup at both ends with CBS, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. 700 mm seat height is typical of cruiser-style motorcycles and the ground clearance is 158 mm.

Battery seems to be housed on what looks like a spine chassis, as seen in the demonstration video. The whole setup is suspended on RSU telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the back. Abzo promises 6 hours and 35 minutes charge time (under normal mode) and 3 hours and 20 minutes (under fast charging mode) for a full charge.

5 kWh battery promises 180 km range

However, Voltage and Ampere ratings to achieve these charging speeds weren’t mentioned. Speaking of not mentioned, Abzo didn’t mention whether VS01 adheres to fireproofing standards like AIS 156. Also, Abzo doesn’t quote a definitive price and mentions VS01 will cost between Rs. 1.8 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh.

Abzo doesn’t mention whether this price is ex-showroom or on-road or including FAME II subsidies. The company promises to diversify their portfolio in the future with a “2nd Bike Category – Standard Bike”. Thought process behind VS01 seems to be of a comfortable cruiser with inspirations from large-capacity baggers and tourers.

This is evident in the way Abzo has designed VS01. We can see relaxed ergos with an upright rider stance. Footpegs are very front set and the rider seat looks like it is extremely accommodating. The neo-retro theme is reflected with round headlights and ORVMs. LED headlight has a cap that amplifies retro appeal even further.

Words from manufacturer

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kanchi Patel, Co-founder of ABZO Motors, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first e-bike – VS 01. Electric bikes are the future of the automobile industry and Gujarat is gradually emerging as a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Therefore, our home ground Gujarat was a natural choice as it provides us with a familiar environment, a wholesome ecosystem for automobile manufacturing, and valuable insights for manufacturing, testing, and launching our products.”

“ABZO E-Bikes will be launched in a phased manner across India through a dealer network. We aim at broadening our presence in Gujarat and diversifying our product line by adding more products including 2nd bike category – standard bike,” Ms Patel further went on to say.