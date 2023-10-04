All Hyundai Cars Get 6 Airbags As Standard – 5 Cars Get ADAS

The Hyundai Verna on test was fitted with 6 airbags, rear ISOFIX seats, seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter, seat-belt reminder and ESC

There has been a rising awareness in terms of car safety. Protection for all passengers across all seating positions is now the need of the hour. Specifically talking about airbags, and more particularly the requisite to have 6 airbags, these not only protect the driver and front passenger but also occupants at the rear from side impacts.

Hyundai’s ‘Safer Cars for India’ campaign

Advanced technology in the deployment of airbags takes into account both severity of impact and seating position of the occupant thus drastically reducing any sort of serious injury. Earlier this year, the Government of India also made 6 airbags mandatory for 8-seater vehicles but Hyundai has taken it a step further and will be offering 6 airbags as a standard feature across its entire portfolio.

As of now, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line did not receive 6 airbags as a standard feature. Now, these models will be offered with 6 airbags as standard as well. Prior to the Hyundai Verna being awarded 5 Star rating in Global NCAP and being fitted with 6 airbags as standard, Hyundai started off its safety journey right since the start of 2023.

It began with the iONIQ 5 being fitted with 6 airbags along with ADAS Level 2 as standard. The Grand i10 NIOS and Aura followed with 4 airbags while in February 2023 the Creta and Alcazar received this feature as standard.

In March 2023, Hyundai fitted the new Verna with 6 airbags and ADAS Level 2 while in April 2023 standard 3-point seat belts and seat belt reminders were added. Later in July, it was the Exter that received 6 airbags as standard to be followed by the Venue and i20. Now Hyundai offers 6 airbags as standard across all models in its portfolio.

Hyundai Verna gets 5 Star Rating in GNCAP

The new gen Hyundai Verna has been awarded a 5 Star rating for Adult and Child Occupant Protection by GNCAP. The sedan scored 28.18 points out of 34.00 points in adult occupant protection and 42.00 points out of 49.00 for child occupancy. This makes the Verna the company’s first made-in-India car to receive a 5 Star safety rating and allows it to compete better with the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Apart from 6 airbags and ADAS Level 2, the Verna also sports a total of 65 safety features among which 30 are offered as standard and is regaled as the safest sedan in its segment. Its body is made of advanced high-strength steel and ultra-high-strength steel. Verna’s body shell gets structural reinforcements and increased side thickness along with better centre and front door protection thus offering better body stiffness.

Hyundai Verna offers standard safety equipment among which are 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist, impact sensing auto door unlock, emergency stop signal, headlamp escort function and ISOFIX seat mounts.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the landmark announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, said “At Hyundai ‘Safety-for-all’ is our utmost priority and we have been benchmark creators in standardization of vehicle safety features. Now, we are elated to announce the standardization of 6 Airbags across all models & all variants.

Additionally, HMIL has achieved a key milestone in its roadmap for safer mobility, with Hyundai VERNA being rated as 5-Star, for Adult & Child Occupant Protection by GNCAP. We are not just a provider of smart mobility solutions, but also safer mobility solutions. HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all.”