Aprilia 440cc Spied Testing Again – New Details (KTM RC 390 Rival)

The new 440cc parallel-twin engine on new Aprilia RS 440 is expected to develop around 45 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque

After Benelli ceased production of 302R, the 300cc to 500cc multi-cylinder motorcycle segment has been yearning for an Italian offering. Aprilia seems to have figured this out. The Italian marquee is developing a brand new motorcycle that will sit below its RS 660 middle-weight super sport motorcycle.

New Aprilia RS 440 – Baby RS with a pedigree?

Aprilia is shooting for this genre with an all-new platform and engine. This will prove to be a more beginner-friendly offering than RS 660. Also, prove as a step up for motorcyclists upgrading from smaller machines. There have been multiple test mule sightings for Aprilia’s new baby RS. New spy shots show refinements in body design. We can also see both front, side and rear views of Aprilia’s new sports bike.

From the front, Aprilia family genes are immediately evident. We can see a similar LED DRL design as the new RS 660. Not only do these LED DRLs underline headlights, but they shoot up into its fairing. There is a split headlight design and we hope both units have low and high beams in each.

A neatly integrated windshield that should provide decent wind protection when tucked. We couldn’t see any exposed turn indicators at the fairing. This might be an indication that LED DRLs might double as turn indicators.

There may be flush turn indicators in the fairing too. Fairing is very handsome and can be the new Aprilia RS 440’s main strength. Towards the side, we can see the exposed cast perimeter frame along with a sculpted fuel tank.

Componentry and powertrains

There is a neat underbelly exhaust that is a sign of mass centralization. Fairing covers most of the engine and we can see some of it. Rear swingarm is a custom cast unit that isn’t as sophisticated as the one on its bigger brother RS 660. Braking is less sophisticated too, as RS 660 has twin disc setup in the front.

New Aprilia RS 440 has a single disc setup at both ends. Front seems to have radial calipers. Twin disc setup at the front could look a lot better and complement the overall design aesthetic Aprilia is going for. LED tail lights look smart. RS 440 lacks a tyre hugger.

This could debut a new twin-cylinder 440cc engine with around 45 bhp and 40 Nm along with liquid cooling and 6-speed gearbox. Fully digital instrument screen, dual-channel ABS, bi-directional quick shifter are highly likely. Recently launched 2024 KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Ninja 400 are primary rivals.