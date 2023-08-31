Aprilia RS 440 Teased Ahead of 7th Sep Debut – KTM RC 390 Rival

Unlike Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 that are imported, Aprilia RS 440 will be manufactured at Piaggio’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra

With lower spectrum of middleweight segment registering strong growth, Aprilia has plans to target this space with a brand new bike RS 440. It is likely to be equipped with a 440cc parallel-twin motor.

Aprilia RS 440 Teaser

Aprilia RS 440 will also work to fill the gap in the company’s India portfolio. As of now, Aprilia’s primary volume generators are its 125cc and 160cc scooters. Aprila 660cc bikes are imported as CKDs and available in limited numbers. Aprilia RS440 will make its global debut on 7th September, reveals official teaser.

From its outer appearance, the engine casing onboard Aprilia RS 440 seems familiar to that of Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660. It is likely to be a tweaked version, with power output of around 45-55hp. Official numbers are yet to be announced, but it could be close to that of Kawasaki Ninja 400. In comparison, Aprilia’s larger 660cc motor churns out 100 hp of max power. The smaller capacity 440cc parallel-twin motor is likely to get a simpler architecture that will be cheaper to manufacture.

Images of the test mule reveal a balanced riding posture, with the leaning angle being not too aggressive. Although the foot pegs are rear-set, the pulled-back handlebar reduces the overall leaning angle. Sportsbikes with aggressive riding posture are usually a hassle on jam packed roads, but that issue may not be there with Aprilia RS 440.

As the engine is entirely new, it is likely that it will be fitted onto an entirely new chassis. The bike appears to have an underbelly exhaust, which helps achieve a clutter-free profile. Aprilia RS 440 has disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. Design of the alloy wheels is entirely new. Suspension duties are performed by USD front forks and a monoshock unit at rear. Swingarm has a similar design as that of RS 660, but the size seems smaller.

Aprilia RS 440 styling, features

While it is expected to get a new engine and chassis, Aprilia RS 440 design closely matches that of its larger siblings. The prominent fairing and large fuel tank ensure the look and feel of a big bike. Signature features that have been borrowed from higher capacity Aprilia motorcycles include tri-headlight setup, decent sized windscreen, trapezoidal rear-view mirrors, rugged engine cowl, step-up seat and elevated tail section.

Aprilia RS 440 can be seen with a large digital instrument cluster that appears to be similar to that of multi-cylinder Aprilia and Moto Guzzi motorcycles. As rivals like KTM RC 390 offer a comprehensive range of advanced tech, Aprilia RS 440 is expected to get a similar set of features. It could include liquid cooling, ride-by-wire tech, quick shifter and assist and slipper clutch. Ride modes are also likely to be offered with Aprilia RS 440.

Aprilia RS 440 could be launched later this year. Pricing could be in the range of Rs 5 lakhs. On the lines of Aprilia 660cc bikes, RS 440 could later get its siblings such as Tuono 440 naked. Another possibility could be Tuareg 440 ADV.