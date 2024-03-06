Ather CEO Shares What To Expect From Community Day – Rizta, Updates And More

The main highlight for Ather Community Day on 6th April is the reveal of upcoming Ather Rizta family electric scooter

Bengaluru-based Indian electric mobility startup, Ather Energy, is among the leading electric scooter manufacturers of this country. Apart from the new Ather Rizta family scooter, the company is excited to introduce and announce a bunch of new stuff on Ather Community Day on April 6th 2024. Here’s what to expect.

Ather Community Day 2024 – 6th April

Currently selling premium, thrill-driven and cutting-edge electric scooters, Ather is stepping into the realm of conventional, with the launch of Rizta family scooter. This will be Ather’s most affordable scooter on sale in India yet, catering to a diverse audience. Also, a family scooter is larger and a lot more accommodating and practical than 450S and 450X.

Ather demonstrated Rizta’s practicality time and time again by showing its large seat and comparing it with best-selling family scooter in India, Honda Activa. The company has even put up Sabse Bada Seat Billboard in select cities as part of its marketing. Ather will unveil Rizta scooter at its Community Day event on April 6th.

Apart from Rizta, Ather is set to unveil a lot more. Taking to social media platforms, Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta and Co-Founder Swapnil Jain revealed a brief glimpse of what to expect from Ather Community Day scheduled on 6th of April 2024. Despite the main highlight being Rizta scooter, there are more to expect.

CEO and Co-Founder Reveal What To Expect From Ather Community Day

For starters, Ather’s ACDC event (Ather Community Day) will take place on 6th of April, 2024 in Bengaluru city, Karnataka. Ather CEO, Tarun Mehta, promised a substantially larger Ather Community Day event for 2024 when compared to last year’s. This year, there are a lot of reveals slated to be revealed on the stage. He further revealed more key information about the upcoming Rizta family scooter that will be showcased on the stage. The bigger seat will also bring bigger under-seat storage as well. USB charging will be seen on this Rizta scooter too.

Co-founder Swapnil Jain joined Mehta and mentioned Ather will reveal a new accessory on 6th April. A smart accessory, at that. This “secret Ather accessory” is coined for the first time for any Ather vehicle and the company is hush-hush about finer details of this new smart accessory. One can win this upcoming accessory for free too, apparently.

Spilling more about Ather’s newest 450 Apex electric scooter, Tarun Mehta revealed that the company’s flagship scooter has been reaching dealerships. This is where one can see and try 450 Apex in person. Or even win one. “Seriously, no joke” said Ather CEO. Company is promising the roll-out of AtherStack 6, which is touted as their biggest OTA update yet.

Ather promises cool new features like messaging support on right from scooter’s dashboard along with a new mobile application. Company also announced an Oscar for EV and will honour the winner of Ather Unlocked 2nd Edition. More details will be revealed in a month’s time from now, at the ACDC event.