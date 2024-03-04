Ather Rizta Sabse Bada Seat Massive Billboard In Mumbai

Ather is getting ready to launch their new electric scooter, which has a huge seat – Ads for the same are now on billboards

The surge in electric mobility has found its strongest resonance with scooters in India compared to other vehicle formats. Following the subsidy revision under FAME II, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are delving into the realm of budget-friendly electric scooters to entice a larger customer base. Ather is embarking on a parallel path, with its upcoming Rizta poised to revolutionize the electric scooter market.

Ather Rizta Sabse Bada Seat Massive Billboard

After launching its most expensive scooter, Ather 450 Apex, the Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider has turned its gaze towards the family / affordable scooter genre. Ola Electric has seen massive success with its affordable scooter lineup in the form of S1 Air and even more affordable S1 X+.

However, Ather has taken a different approach with Rizta altogether. While Ola has kept affordable S1 Air and S1 X designs closer to original Etergo DNA, Ather has gone full regalia in carving out a completely different scooter genre. While 450 Apex, 450 X and 450 S catered to youth with sharp and sleek designs, Rizta intends to impart its rizz to attract more mature buyers and family holders.

We think the word rizz in the name is deliberate as folk at Ather Energy have a sense of humour. Ather even advertises their products in collaboration with renowned comedians like Hoezaay (450 S) and Anubhav Singh Bassi (Rizta). Now the new humour factor in Rizta’s marketing and campaigns includes a giant 3D billboard in Mumbai.

Said 3D billboard features upcoming Ather Rizta’s XXXXXXL seat, saying “Scooter with XXXXXXL Seat Coming Soon”. Ather further showed Sabse Bada Seat search results in Google Maps with the venue of this billboard. But it didn’t work when I searched for it on Google Maps. Maybe more optimization with the keywords is required.

Why is the seat a highlight?

Ather Rizta’s rizz is not just with the seat. In latest teaser from Anubhav Singh Bassi, we can see that Rizta is a much larger scooter than the 450 lineup. Large scooters are appealing to families who still prefer conventional-looking scooters from the likes of Honda, TVS and Suzuki.

Even though designed for just a rider and a pillion, Indian families often tend to incorporate a child or two into the mix. For the families, it is a more economical way to start a 9 to 5 day and having a bigger seat sure helps in this regard. Larger seats might lead to larger under seat storage too.

Where powertrains and componentry are concerned, Ather Rizta will surely be a tier below what the company offers with 450 lineup. So, no aluminium space frame chassis, no mid-mounted motor, no Warp or Warp+ modes, no frills and excitement. We can see a similar-sized battery as 450 S and a rear hub motor. We can see a front petal disc setup and a rectangular digital instrument screen. This screen is likely to be the same LCD unit on 450 S. Other notable features include LED lighting all-around, alloy wheels, a flat floorboard, a large rear grab rail and the likes. Launch is expected on 6th April 2024.