Ather Electric Scooter Owner Disappointed – Says Service Cost Same As His Kia EV6

Ather electric scooter owner voices dismay over escalating service costs, attributing the issue to the transition from company-run to dealer-run service centers

Arun Bhat S, an avid owner of an Ather 450S, took to social media recently to express his disappointment with the service costs associated his electric scooter. In a tweet that resonated across the EV community, Arun lamented what he perceived as a stark departure from Ather Energy’s earlier promise of low service and maintenance expenses.

Ather 450S Owner’s Post Sparks Conversation

Sharing his recent service experience, Arun revealed that the quote for servicing his Ather 450S electric scooter at the 30,000 km mark, amounted to Rs 7,500. Arun says that his Kia EV6 which was serviced at 20,000 km, had similar service cost. Work done on his Kia EV6 included AC filter replacement, wheel alignment, balancing and rotation.

Arun disclosed that the lion’s share of the Ather service cost was attributed to an overhaul of brake components. This revelation contrasted with his experience with electric cars, where extensive brake maintenance is uncommon due to minimal use, especially in vehicles equipped with regenerative braking systems like the Ather 450S.

Arun highlights that when earlier he had subscribed to Ather’s pro service packs for his scooter, it was a peaceful experience. But with service packs discontinued by the company, many Ather owners are facing issues with service cost. He says that Ather’s transition to a dealership model for service might have contributed to the surge in costs, suggesting that only fuel savings could somewhat justify such expenses in the grand scheme of total ownership costs.

Ather’s Service Subscription Revisit: Customer Demands

Drawing comparisons, Arun noted that his experience with the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, another vehicle in his possession, hadn’t encountered similar issues with service costs thus far. Urging Ather Energy to reconsider the decision to discontinue service subscriptions, Arun emphasized that exorbitant service costs have been a significant pain point for numerous Ather customers.

Accompanying his social media post was a photo of the service quote, where Arun couldn’t help but express his astonishment at the charges for labour and parts. The total amount indicated on the service quote stood at Rs 10,872, prompting Arun to express his incredulity at the apparent disproportionality of the charges.

Ather Responds

Ather has gotten in touch with Arun, who has shared all the necessary details. Arun replied, “My larger point is about the exorbitant service and maintenance costs now all owners seem to be made to bear. This wasn’t the case earlier, when the service centers were company run and not dealer run. Customers first always.”

Arun’s media post has sparked conversations among electric vehicle and Ather owners, highlighting worries about how much it costs to maintain and how transparent are those costs. As the electric vehicle industry continues to evolve, Arun’s experience serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between innovation and affordability for consumers.