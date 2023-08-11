Ather Launches 3 Electric Scooters – Price Rs 1.3 L To Rs 1.68 L

Ather Energy’s portfolio now includes three electric scooters instead of two

As promised in Ather’s recent teaser, the company now has three electric vehicles in its portfolio. One is them is the newly launched Ather 450S with a 2.9 kWh battery. The other two scooters are 450X with a new 2.9 kWh battery and existing 3.7 kWh battery.

Ather 450S costs Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh) and features India’s first DeepView Display. Other changes include brand new switchgear, FallSafe feature, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) and coasting regeneration. The last feature increases the scooter’s range by up to 7%, depending on riding mode.

Ather Launched Three Electric Scooters In India

Existing 450X gets most of these features as well, including the option of a smaller battery. The company is offering Pro Pack with all of its models. It costs Rs. 14,000 for 450S, Rs. 16,000 for 450X 2.9 kWh model and Rs. 23,000 for 3.7 kWh model. Pro Pack enables Ride Assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect (free for 3Y).

Main highlight of this update is the launch of 450S, which only gets a smaller 2.9 kWh battery and offers up to 115 km of range, 0-60 km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h. More expensive 450X gets a 115 km range with a 2.9 kWh model and a 145 km range with a larger 3.7 kWh battery model. Deliveries for new and updated scooters will happen in a phased manner. 450X with 2.9 kWh battery deliveries will commence 3rd week of August, new 450S by last week of August and lastly, 450X 3.7 kWh battery in October.

450S features a DeepView display with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, auto-brightness, and superior readability utmost times. It supports on-board navigation too with 18+ directional possibilities. In this sense, users can navigate effectively even in a complicated 8-way roundabout. New switchgear provides a unique interactive experience. Both 450S and 450X range now feature this new switchgear with new switch additions including one-click reverse and a joystick. Even though 450X gets a touchscreen, the new switchgear will ensure seamless interaction with its dashboard. FallSafe feature can account for scooter’s speed, orientation, and acceleration when the rider is about to fall.

FallSafe switches off the motor to prevent further skidding and even turns on indicators to notify other road users. ‘Emergency Stop Signal’ (ESS) helps in panic-braking situations by turning both indicators at both ends. Ather’s new coasting regen feature seems to be with 450S only and enables a 7% higher range with effective energy recuperation.

Added features add functionality

Installing Ather app on phone will now enable Inbox to Scooter feature, showing destination addresses from popular messaging apps like Whatsapp, Telegram and Instagram DM. Ather currently has 1400+ charging stations across India and the updated Trip Planner suggests trips more optimally now. Physical changes include new rear mud flaps as well.

CEO’s words

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “With the launch of our refreshed portfolio today, we now have three products on the 450 platform in different price segments. This allows us to reach out to a much wider set of buyers. Our latest entry level variant – the 450S breaks new ground in the 125cc performance scooter segment by offering a first-of-its-kind DeepViewTM Display dashboard and a host of never seen before innovative features.

The 450S significantly raises the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance. The 450S will appeal to all those who want to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide at an accessible price point. Along with the 450S we are also introducing the 450X in 3kWh and 4kWh capacity providing more options to our customers to choose from our best selling scooter platform.”