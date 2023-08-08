Ather Launching 3 New Scooters On 11th August – Official Teaser

Along with a slew of new features, Ather is launching three new scooters on August 11th, 2023

Ather’s newest teasers on social media are building quite a hype. As per the teaser, they are going to launch not 1, not 2, but 3 new electric scooters. Ather calls this new range of 450 Series. It is not yet revealed what these 3 new scooters will be. If we had to guess, one could be 450S, which will take on Ola S1 Air. The second could be 450X Gen 4 to take on S1 Pro. What could be the 3rd one?

Ather Launching 3 New Scooters

The Indian electric mobility startup is known to surprise audiences at events like this. Ather’s Community Day event is a testament to that. The new ‘Warp Through’ event on Friday will feature renowned stand-up comedian Jose Covaco, popularly known as Hoezaay.

Some glimpses from the latest teaser on social media hints at more power, more torque and greater range. Also, new features. Video even mentions “Unmasking the new gen soon”, which could be referring to Ather 450X Gen 4. One teaser suggests more performance with Warp Mode. Enhanced practicality with more luggage space could be a possibility as well.

Warp your way to the EV future!

Ather refers to the new robotic face in the dashboard as AtherBot and is likely to ‘transform’ how we interact with the scooter. Ather’s new 450 Range of scooters will pack generational upgrades and will offer more tech and value for prospective buyers. All eyes are on the new 450S, with a supposed 3 kWh battery.

This new base model EV from Ather will pack 115 km of IDC-claimed range and 90 km/h top speed. It costs Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-sh). Pre-order window is already open and will rival Ola’s newest S1 Air electric scooter and other scooters in the similar price bracket.

Recent updates from Ather

Ather Energy has reported remarkable sales figures for July 2023, selling 7,858 units, representing a substantial 229 per cent year-on-year increase. Comparing with the previous month, the company experienced a commendable 21 per cent month-over-month growth, selling 1,379 more electric scooters than June’s 6,479 units.

To further support the adoption of electric vehicles, Ather Energy has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to bolster its EV charging infrastructure. Leveraging BPCL’s vast network of over 21,000 fuel stations across India, the partnership aims to facilitate the installation of Ather’s public fast-charging Grid.

The integration of Ather’s App into this expansion will play a crucial role in providing real-time information on charger availability, making it easier for users to plan their charging sessions efficiently. The increasing sales and strategic partnerships underline Ather Energy’s commitment to shaping a greener and more sustainable future for urban transportation in India.