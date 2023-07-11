Is Ather 450S Packing 3.9 kWh Battery To Rival Ola S1 Air?

Now that FAME II Scheme gives lesser subsidy, affordable variants of existing electric scooters are getting launched

Ather Energy is strapped in for a slightly bumpy ride. This bumpiness in its ride is due to the new FAME II subsidy revisions that have wreaked havoc on e-scooter manufacturers. Sales have been dwindling since with electric 2W space witnessing 66% MoM decline in sales.

Among the top-selling e-scooters, Ather Energy saw 78% drop in sales MoM and 10.65% decline YoY. Ola is leading the segment with a slew of variations on offer. To counter it, Ather 450S will soon emerge and might accommodate a 3.9 kWh battery as well for Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-sh).

Is Ather 450S Packing 3.9 kWh Battery?

You must be wondering how a more affordable 450S gets a larger battery than the 3.7 kWh unit on 450X and 450X Pro Pack. But that seems to be the case here as Ather Energy’s newest teaser features the number “3.9” in its odometer and even in the short video, which is likely to denote its battery size.

With range anxiety becoming the primary negative of EVs, people often choose the one with a bigger battery. It will have enough headroom for unplanned events and takes less charge cycles when compared to the one with a smaller battery. Ola understood this perfectly and currently claims the highest range among rivals.

Ola currently sells S1 range in three trims. Base S1 Air, mid S1 and top-spec S1 Pro. Ather 450S will go head-to-head with S1 Air. So, a larger battery makes a lot of sense with 450S as S1 Air is on offer with a choice of 2 kWh, 3 kWh and even a 4 kWh battery with 165 km claimed range.

No more touch screen with 450S

This new battery is highly likely to make its way on the more expensive 450X and 450X Pro pack as well. Ather has already revealed pricing for 450S which is Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 Air with 4 kWh battery costs Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-sh) and deliveries will begin from around this month. Also, for this price and battery spec, Ola is still offering a 7” touchscreen.

Cost-cutting with Ather 450S is via its new LCD display. The 7” touchscreen with 450X range will not make it to the 450S. Instead, it will feature an LCD unit, as seen in the new teaser. Speedo, range, ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity info and other functionalities can be seen with this new screen.

Top speed is likely to be 90 km/h as with 450X range and IDC range is 115 km. If this really is a 3.9 kWh battery, range seems to be lower than the 165 km range of Ola S1 Air 4 kWh. More info will be revealed in the coming days.