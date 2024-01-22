Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Branding Revealed

Ather Rizta electric scooter launch is planned sometime in mid 2024 – Deliveries are scheduled to start within 6 months

In a strategic move to broaden its product portfolio, Ather Energy has confirmed the launch of their new electric scooter, christened the “Ather Rizta.” The announcement, shared by Ather’s CEO, Tarun Mehta, on social media, has generated fervent excitement among electric mobility enthusiasts, signalling a paradigm shift in the company’s design philosophy.

Ather Rizta – Latest Spy Shots

In a departure from its sporty and youthful 450 Series, Ather Energy is gearing up to deliver a more family-centric offering with the Ather Rizta. Latest spy shots of Ather Rizta reveal that it is tailored to meet the demands of Indian buyers seeking a harmonious blend of practicality, comfort, and familial appeal. The scooter is expected to be larger and more accommodating, redefining the electric scooter landscape in the country.

One notable feature of the Ather Rizta is its horizontally integrated LED headlight, seamlessly embedded within the front panel. The taillight follows the same format, contributing to the scooter’s modern and cohesive aesthetic. Moreover, the floorboard area is anticipated to be more spacious compared to the existing 450X model, promising enhanced comfort for riders.

Ather CEO shared insights into the extensive development process, revealing that Ather’s teams have been diligently working on the Rizta since 2019. What sets the Rizta apart are the groundbreaking integrations that promise to enhance the overall riding experience, introducing industry-first features. Despite the shift in focus, Mehta assured enthusiasts that the Ather Rizta would maintain the high standards of quality and reliability synonymous with the Ather brand.

Ather Rizta Expected Specs, Range

It is possible that Ather Rizta will inherit its hardware, features, motor, and battery from the successful 450 bloodline. Ather currently offers the 450S with a 2.9kWh battery, while the 450X is available with options of 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh batteries. Both models boast a top speed of 90kmph. The 450S provides a range of 115km, whereas the 450X variants offer 111km and an impressive 150km of range, respectively.

Ather Rizta is expected to feature the 450S’ Deep View display, a move likely aimed at cost optimization. Additionally, the scooter may include ride modes, multiple screen readouts, and seamless smartphone connectivity, enhancing the overall user experience.

ACDC 24 Unveiling: A Grand Showcase

To build anticipation and engage with its dedicated community, Ather Energy plans to unveil the Ather Rizta at ACDC 24 – Ather Community Day Celebration 2024. Mehta encouraged enthusiasts to stay tuned for further updates, hinting at a grand showcase that will offer a comprehensive look at the family-oriented electric scooter.

Ather Energy is rumoured to position the Rizta at an attractive price point of around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing strategy is poised to make the Ather Rizta a compelling competitor in the electric scooter market, directly challenging the TVS iQube range.