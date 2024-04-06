Ather Rizta Launched Starting From Rs. 1.1 Lakh – iQube, Chetak, Ola S1 X+ Rival

When compared to rivals like iQube, Chetak, Ola S1 X+ and the likes, Ather Rizta launched, promises a robust powertrain and appealing design

At 2024 Ather Community Day event, the electric mobility solutions provider, launched its first ever family-oriented camera, Rizta. This practical and appealing scooter is Ather’s most affordable offering yet, priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-sh).

Ather Rizta Launched Starting From Rs. 1.1 Lakh

Ather’s strategies for navigating Indian electric mobility space have taken a new chapter with Rizta. After catering to younger audiences ever since its inception, Ather Energy is now foraying into family-oriented electric scooters where TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak have been actively gaining market share.

The company’s biggest rival is Ola Electric with their slew of S1 electric scooters, Rizta has to compete to the highest level to make a name for itself. At Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-sh), Rizta is a better proposition than other Ather electric scooters sold under 450 range. The headline Rs. 1.1 lakh is for the base S variant and the top-spec Z variant will cost between Rs. 1.24 lakh and Rs. 1.44 lakh.

The new design language is akin to family scooters too. For starters, Ather Rizta has gone with a minimalist approach and has created a modern-looking scooter. Even though it looks slightly inspired by its arch-rival TVS iQube, the overall design and aesthetics have a certain uniqueness that stands out from other electric scooters on sale in India.

Rear LED tail lights, largest seat in India at 900mm long, flat floorboard, rear pillion backrest, 34L underseat storage, 22L optional flexible frunk, wireless charger for Ather Halo helmet are notable elements. We can see an appealing handlebar panel and front mudguard. Side body panels have minimal creases and look quite soothing.

Powertrain and hardware

The instrumentation is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that we have seen with 450X and 450 Apex. Initial speculations suggested the same LCD panel as 450S, but that isn’t the case. This cluster runs on AtherStack 6 and supports smartphone integration, notifications, Google Maps, alerts and more.

Componentry includes an underbone chassis that is derived from 450’s chassis, RSU telescopic front forks, disc brake at the front and drum brake for rear and 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends shod with MRF rubber. Rizta gets something called Ather Skid control, like a traction control system.

Ather Rizta launched, packs a 2.9 kWh battery with base S variant and a larger 3.7 KWh battery for top-spec variant. True Range is 105 km with S and 125 km with Z variants. Bookings for Ather Rizta are open and the deliveries are set to commence today.