Ather Rizta TVC Shoot Images Leaked – Shows Scooter Without Camouflage

Upcoming Ather Rizta TVC shoot images show the family-oriented scooter without camouflage soon to rival Chetak, Ola S1X+, TVS iQube and Vida V1

Bengaluru based electric mobility solutions provider, Ather Energy, is prepping to launch its first-ever family-oriented scooter in India. The venue is set for Rizta and will be unveiled at Ather’s Community Day on 6th of April 2024, tomorrow. Ahead of launch, Rizta has been spotted undergoing TVC shoot, showing the bike without any camouflage.

Ather Rizta TVC Shoot Images Leaked

After serving young and enthusiastic scooter buyers with 450 range, Ather Energy has expanded its vision to cater to a much more mature audience. This vision has been materialised starting with Rizta, Ather’s first family-oriented scooter. There could be more variations of this Rizta in the future, like we have 450S, 450X and 450 Apex.

Rizta is unlike Ather’s past strategies where it has tried to build a community of thrill seekers and tech enthusiasts. Further influencing an ecosystem for younger audiences. Rizta is set to launch on Ather’s Community Day scheduled on 6th April, 2024 in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the official launch, Ather Rizta electric scooter has been spotted without any camouflage for the first time. Automotive enthusiast Nihar Amrute has shared the images of the upcoming Ather Rizta in our Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group. By the looks of it, Rizta seems to be out for a TVC shoot and that’s when these images were papped.

We can see a clean and uncluttered design with a minimalistic approach. But there is a bulk associated with Rizta that we didn’t see with 450 range of athletic scooters. This bulk is owing to a larger frame that will be far more practical and accommodating than the 450 range. Large ORVMs and large dashboard are notable elements too.

In that regard, we can see a large seat that Ather is marketing to the full extent and even set up a giant billboard in Mumbai. Design is iQube-ish, but has its own unique take. We can see sleek rear tail lights, a large grab handle for pillion and a pillion backrest. This backrest is less likely to be a standard fitment.

Ather Community Day 2024

Powertrain details are not yet out and is likely to feature the same components as 450S, owing to its expected affordable price tag. Ather is demonstrating the safety of their battery by various marketing stints including a 40-feet drop and water wading tests. Among the e-scooter manufacturers, Ather seems to be the one with the safest track record too.

Componentry will not be as premium as 450 range. So, the rear disc brake is missing on Rizta and we don’t expect it to feature an aluminium chassis as well. Apart from Rizta launch, Ather’s Community Day will witness the launch of the latest AtherStack OS and a special smart accessory.