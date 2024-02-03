Ather Rizta Seat Size Compared With Honda Activa – CEO Shares New Teaser

The Ather Rizta e-scooter will be launched in six months and is expected to come in with family-centric features

There is a new e-scooter being planned for launch by Ather that has been named ‘Rizta’. Proclaimed to be a practical, family scooter, this new Rizta has been spied on test and is slated to be a spacious offering. Launch date is set for Ather Community Day to be held in June 2024.

Ather Rizta vs Honda Activa seat size

Targeting a family audience in the country, Ather’s Rizta will sport a large seat, claimed to be the largest in its segment, or for that matter the largest across the two wheeler segment in the country. It will get a stepped up seat for the pillion offering a comfortable riding experience for both rider and pillion.

Ather Energy’s CEO, Tarun Mehta, took to social media to tease the eagerly awaited Rizta with a unique marketing strategy—comparing the scooter’s seat size to that of some of the best-selling electric and petrol scooters in India. The first teaser featured a head-to-head comparison with one of India’s top-selling electric scooter. Mehta’s tweet read, “There are a lot of folks who love @atherenergy but wanted a bigger scooter from us. So when we were designing our family scooter, we made sure we tick that box. I wanted to give you all a sneak peek of what we mean by ‘bigger.'”

Accompanying the tweet were two images showcasing the seat size comparison. The first image juxtaposed the seat of one of India’s electric scooters with the seat of the Ather Rizta, highlighting the significant difference and emphasizing that the Rizta boasts the largest seat in the market.

Mehta continued, “To give you a perspective, here is the seat of one of India’s electric scooters. And here is the seat of Ather Rizta. This will be the biggest seat in the market! Launching on our Community Day 2024 real soon! #ACDC24 #Ather”

Responding to popular demand, Mehta followed up with a second tweet, presenting another seat comparison—this time, pitting the Ather Rizta against the seat of one of the leading petrol scooters in the country. The tweet challenged followers to guess the petrol scooter in question. “On popular demand, here is the second image comparing an Ather Rizta seat with one of the leading petrol scooter seats. No prizes for guessing the petrol scooter!” Mehta teased.

This unique marketing strategy not only builds anticipation for the launch but also emphasizes Ather Energy’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the Indian market. The larger seat on the Rizta positions it as an ideal choice for families seeking comfort and practicality in their electric scooters.

Ather Rizta Highlights

Rizta sports a more simplistic design with minimal cuts on its side panel so as to set it apart from the Ather 450 lineup. It will include a wide and flat floor board, handlebar at a comfortable height, grab handles towards the rear, a foldable pillion footrest, mud-guards on both sides and premium mirror stalks. LED headlamps are horizontally integrated into the front panel while LED tail lamps could also be a part of its makeup. The Rizta is also expected to receive added underseat storage over that seen on the 450s that stands at 22 liter capacity.

While it is not yet confirmed as on date, the new Rizta could also get a 7.0 inch ‘DeepView’ LCD instrumentation which was first introduced on the Ather 450S. The e-scooter will ride on 12 inch wheels with disc brake. Not much has been revealed in terms of battery specs and performance. However, it is safe to assume that the new Rizta will break all boundaries in terms of range and performance as compared to that seen on the Ather 450S which currently offers a range of 90 kms and top speed of 90 km/h.

Launch of the Ather Rizta is pegged for June 2024 when the Bengaluru based electric startup will be celebrating Ather Community Day. More details and pricing will be announced closer to launch. Estimates put the pricing of the new Rizta above the Ather 450 S which is priced around the Rs 1,10,000 mark but in a sub- Rs 1,30,000 price bracket so as to comfortably compete with the TVS iQube, Hero Vida V1 Pro and Bajaj Chetak.