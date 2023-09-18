Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 69.72 Lakh – 2.0 L Petrol TFSI

Being a limited edition model, the new Audi Q5 is exclusively based on the top-spec Technology trim and targets a select set of buyers in the country

Audi Q5, one of the company’s best-selling SUVs in India, is being offered in a limited edition with exclusive exterior and interior designs targeting a niche segment of buyers. It is priced at Rs 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom) commanding a premium over the regular Audi Q5 with its standard model priced from Rs 63.35 lakh to Rs 68.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi Q5 Limited Edition

This launch, just ahead of the festive season, is being offered on the Technology trim and Audi Q5 SUV gets an exclusive Mythos Black colour scheme on its exterior while the interiors are done up in Okapi Brown with Black Styling Package Plus so as to be set apart from the standard model.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition with its Mythos Black exterior shows off black coloured Audi rings, a black finished front grille with vertical struts and roof rails along with window trim strips that also receive the black treatment. LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry and a sensor controlled boot lid are also a part of its exclusive features.

The cabin which sports an Okapi Brown colour scheme with Black Styling Package Plus, is set apart from the regular model by leatherette upholstery while front seats are powered with driver memory function. It gets 30 colour ambient lighting, Audi phone box, wireless phone charging and safety via 8 airbags and park assist. The 8 airbags include side airbags at the rear offering added protection to occupants.

Cabin comforts are enhanced with a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system which sports Audi’s latest MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, voice controls. The system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus. There is also a B&O sound system and 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output while the new Audi Q5 Limited Edition also receives 3 zone air conditioning and a digital instrument cluster.

Customers opting for the Audi Q5 Limited Edition are also being offered a set of genuine accessories. These include Entry LED, Audi Rings, dynamic hub caps, stainless steel pedal caps, Audi valve caps and Quattro decals in floret silver.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition – Power and Performance

The Audi Q5 Limited Edition draws its power via a 2.0 liter TFSI, 4 cylinder, turbo charged petrol engine that offers 261 hp peak power and 370 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 7 speed DCT unit with adaptive suspension with damping control. It is capable of acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds to reach a top speed of 240 km/h.

Drivers can select 6 modes with Audi Drive Select that include Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto, Efficiency and Off-Road while the Quattro four wheel drive system allows for optimal grip when tackling challenging terrain. Bookings of the Q5 Limited Edition is via company showrooms or through the Audi official website.