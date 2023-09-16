Top 10 Mid Size SUVs Aug 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Hector, Harrier, Safari, Alcazar

Mahindra maintains its dominance in the mid-size SUV segment with over 70% market share for Aug 2023

The SUV segment is one of the most fiercely contested. In the earlier post, we analyzed sales performance of sub-compact SUVs (3.8m to 4m length) as well as the compact SUVs (4m to 4.4m length). In this post, we will take a look at the mid-sized SUVs (4.4m to 4.7m) sales performance for Aug 2023.

Top 10 Mid Size SUVs Aug 2023 – Year-on-Year Sales Performance

The mid-size SUV segment in India witnessed notable shifts in sales during the month of August 2023, with the Mahindra Scorpio range (Classic and N) securing the top position among the best-selling vehicles. A close look at the data reveals both year-on-year and month-on-month changes that reflect the dynamic nature of this competitive automotive market. Comparing August 2023 with the same month in 2022, the mid-size SUV market demonstrated a slight increase in overall sales. A total of 23,173 mid-size SUVs were sold in August 2023, marking a marginal 0.11% growth compared to August 2022.

Mahindra Dominates: Scorpio range emerged as the clear leader in terms of year-on-year growth, selling 9,898 units in August 2023, a substantial 40.28% increase from the same period last year when it sold 7,056 units. This robust performance catapulted the Scorpio to the top of the list, capturing a significant 42.71% share of the market. Next in line was another Mahindra, XUV700 – with sales of 6,512 units. Together, the Mahindra SUVs have an over 70% market share in the mid-size SUV segment.

Tata Mid-Size SUVs Sales Decline: Harrier and Safari faced challenges in August 2023. Harrier experienced a sharp decline of 34.94%, selling only 1,689 units compared to 2,596 units in August 2022. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari witnessed an even steeper drop of 44.01%, selling 1,019 units compared to 1,820 units last year. The reason for this sharp decline is the upcoming launch of facelifted versions of Harrier and Safari.

Hyundai’s Alcazar faced a similar decrease, with 1,493 units sold in August 2023, compared to 2,304 units in the same month last year, marking a 35.20% reduction in sales. Alcazar held a 6.44% market share. MG Hector and its extended version, the Hector Plus, maintained their popularity, posting 2,059 units in August 2023, a growth of 7.41% compared to the previous year. The MG SUVs held an 8.89% market share.

Premium mid-size SUVs, including Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross, faced varying degrees of decline in year-on-year sales. Jeep Compass experienced a sharp decline, with sales plummeting by 81.32% from 921 units in August 2022 to 172 units in August 2023, accounting for a 0.74% market share. Volkswagen’s Tiguan also saw a decrease, with sales of 91 units in August 2023 compared to 155 units in August 2022, marking a decline of 41.29% and a 0.39% market share. Citroen C5 Aircross reported the steepest decline, with sales falling by 84.00% year-on-year, from 25 units in August 2022 to just 4 units in August 2023, capturing a 0.02% market share.

Mid Size SUVs Month-on-Month Sales Comparison

When looking at month-on-month sales for August 2023 compared to July 2023, the overall market experienced a slight downturn. Total mid-size SUV sales dipped by 6.24%, from 24,714 units in July to 23,173 units in August. Sales of the Mahindra Scorpio/N dipped slightly, with 9,898 units sold in August 2023, down by -5.91% compared to July 2023. The XUV700, however, performed better with 6,512 units sold, reflecting a 5.44% growth compared to July 2023. MG’s Hector/Plus saw a minor decline of -2.09%, with 2,059 units sold in August.

Tata’s Harrier experienced a -19.26% drop in sales, with 1,689 units sold in August compared to July. Safari faced a significant -39.60% decrease in sales, with 1,019 units sold in August 2023. Alcazar, on the other hand, registered an increase of 3.47% in sales, with 1,493 units sold. Sales of the Hyundai Tucson dipped slightly by -1.26%, with 236 units sold in August. Compass experienced a -37.91% drop in sales, with only 172 units sold in August 2023. Tiguan faced a substantial -46.15% decrease, with 91 units sold. C5 Aircross saw a -50.00% decline in sales, with only 4 units sold in August compared to July.