Bajaj Sales, Exports June 2023 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, Platina

Bajaj Auto sales improved both in the 2W and CV segments in terms of domestic sales while exports fell significantly

Bajaj Auto Limited has released sales data for June 2023. Sales of two wheelers and commercial vehicles both in domestic markets and exports ended with negative growth of 2 percent down to 3,40,981 units in June 2023 from 3,47,004 units sold in June 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth when compared to total sales of 3,55,148 units sold in May 2023.

Bajaj Auto has seen two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) dip 7 percent YoY in June 2023. Sales fell to 2,93,649 units in the past month, down from 3,15,948 units sold in June 2022. Performance was good in domestic markets with a 33 percent YoY growth to 1,66,292 units, up from 1,25,083 units sold in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto 2W sales and exports June 2023

However, exports fell 33 percent to 1,27,357 units, down from 1,90,865 units shipped in June 2022. This took total sales in this segment down 7 percent to 2,93,649 units in June 2023, from 3,15,948 units sold in June 2022.

In the commercial vehicle segment, again it was growth reported in terms of domestic sales by 154 percent. Sales stood at 33,691 units in the past month, up from 13,268 units sold in June 2022. Exports on the other hand, fell by 23 percent to 13,641 units, from 17,788 units shipped in June 2022. Total CV sales grew by 52 percent YoY to 47,332 units in June 2023 from 31,056 units sold in June 2022. With total (2W + CV) (domestic + exports) at 3,40,981 units in June 2023, it was a 2 percent YoY de-growth when compared to 3,47,004 units sold in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto YTD sales and exports April-June 2023

On a Year to Date (YTD) basis, two wheeler sales saw a growth of 73 percent in domestic markets, up to 5,42,931 units in the YTD FY2023 period from 3,14,418 units sold in YTD FY2022. The company has seen a dip in demand for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in June 2023 since the Government of India decided to roll back FAME II subsidies from 40 percent to 15 percent.

Exports on the other hand dipped by 35 percent to 3,46,399 units in the YTD FY2023 period from 5,32,740 units sold in the same period last year. Increased domestic sales caused total YTD sales in the segment to improve by 5 percent to 8,89,330 units.

CV sales and exports stood at 1,38,077 units in YTD FY2023, up 60 percent from 86,488 units sold in the FY2022 period. It was a 157 percent growth in domestic sales to 98,625 units from 38,418 units while exports dipped 18 percent to 39,452 units in YTD FY2023 from 48,070 units shipped in the same period last year. Bajaj Auto (2W + CV) domestic (6,41,556 units) and exports (3,85,851 units) grew by 10 percent to 10,27,407 units in the April-June 2023 period from 9,33,646 units sold in the same period of 2022.