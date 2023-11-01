Bajaj Auto Sales October 2023 – Highest Ever Pulsar Sales Record

Bajaj Auto has reported their highest Pulsar sales in October 2023 while it also marked the company’s highest ever domestic CV sales

Bajaj Auto has seen a significant increase in total domestic sales while exports ended in the red in October 2023. The company has recorded a 19 percent YoY growth in total sales (2W+CV) in October 2023 while YTD sales also improved by 3 percent during the period April to October 2023.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales October 2023

Bajaj Auto Limited announced total sales (2W+CV) of 4,71,188 units in October 2023, a 19 percent YoY growth over 3,95,238 units sold in October 2022. Taking only two wheeler sales into account, there were a total of 2,78,486 units sold last month, up 35 percent when compared to 2,06,131 units sold in October 2022. There was also a MoM growth in sales when compared to 2,02,510 units sold in September 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar range that contributed most to company sales with numbers crossing the 1.61 lakh unit mark during the month. Exports on the other hand dipped 5 percent YoY to 1,29,658 units last month from 1,35,772 units shipped in October 2022. This took total 2 wheeler sales up 19 percent to 4,08,144 units from 3,41,903 units sold in October 2022.

Commercial vehicle sales also grew in domestic markets by 39 percent to 51,132 units in October 2023 from 36,786 units sold in October 2022 thus making the company’s highest domestic CV sales. Exports fell by 28 percent to 11,912 units in the past month from 16,549 units shipped in October 2022. Total CV sales thus increased by 18 percent to 63,044 units from 53,335 units on a YoY basis.

Total 2W and CV sales saw a 19 percent YoY growth to 4,71,188 units out of which there were 3,29,618 units sold in domestic markets in October 2023. This was a 36 percent YoY growth over 2,42,917 units sold in October 2022. Exports fell by 7 percent to 1,41,570 units from 1,52,321 units YoY.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April-October 2023

The positive streak across two wheeler domestic sales was seen on a YTD basis as well with 13,26,737 units sold in the April-October 2023 period, up 16 percent over 11,41,683 units sold in the same 7 month period of 2022. Exports of two wheelers however, fell by 20 percent to 8,52,320 units from 10,66,412 units shipped in the April – October 2022 period. This took total two wheeler sales down 1 percent to 21,79,057 units from 22,08,095 units sold on a YTD basis last year.

In the CV space, Bajaj Auto also saw growth on the domestic front with a 90 percent YTD growth to 2,81,993 units in April-October 2023 from 1,48,445 units sold in the same period of 2022. Exports fell by 26 percent to 91,498 units in the first 7 months of 2023 from 1,23,356 units sold in the April-October 2022 period. Total CV sales ended positively, up 37 percent to 3,73,491 units from 2,71,801 units sold in the 2022 period.

Total (2W + CV) sales in domestic markets grew by 3 percent YoY to 25,52,548 units in October 2023 from 24,79,896 units sold in the same period of 2022. This was also higher domestic sales by 25 percent to 16,08,730 units while exports fell 21 percent down to 9,43,818 units in the April-October 2023 period from 11,89,768 units sold in the same 7 month period of 2022.