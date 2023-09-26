Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launch Soon – P150 Engine, N160 Body

The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a combination of P150 and N160 motorcycles within the Pulsar lineup, offering best of both worlds

Pulsar line from Bajaj Auto has been one of the most popular and sought-after among motorcycling enthusiasts across various engine displacements. Leaked images from various dealerships show the presence of Bajaj Pulsar N150. Which is an amalgamation of P150’s engine and N160’s body and styling. Considering units have reached dealers, launch might be sooner rather than later.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launch Soon

If there is a motorcycle lineup that has the most models under one sub-brand, it has to be Bajaj’s Pulsar. There are two 125cc Pulsars, two 150cc, two 160cc, one 200cc, one 220cc and two 250cc Pulsars. Bajaj has already confirmed launch of “biggest Pulsar” by the end of this financial year.

Rushlane’s sources have confirmed 294cc engine displacement number for this “biggest Pulsar”. By the end of this financial year, Bajaj has confirmed six new Pulsar launches and the first of these is highly likely to be Pulsar N150. Units have already reached showrooms and launch is probably around the corner.

As seen in the video below by The Sameer Vlogs Youtube channel, this is a Pulsar P150 powertrain with Pulsar N160 body. However, things aren’t so plain on the surface and there are finer details to get into. For starters, there are two colours spied at showrooms as of now. One is identical to Racing Red on offer with Pulsar N160.

Second is a new colour for both N and P range of Pulsar motorcycles and resembles Pearl Metallic White shade on offer with Pulsar NS160. This is by far the best colour for Pulsar N range and we hope it makes it to Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N250 as well.

Changes as opposed to Pulsar P150

Upcoming Pulsar N150 has similar headlights, body panels and fuel tank as Pulsar N160. This is a good upgrade for buyers as Pulsar N150 now packs bi-LED projector headlight setup along with LED DRLs. Overall design is sharper and edgier too and fits the overall aggressive character that Bajaj is going for.

Even though most design attributes are from Pulsar N160, wheels and tyres aren’t. New Pulsar N150 gets the same alloy wheels as Pulsar P150. But tyres are fatter than on Pulsar P150 with 90/90 size at front and 120/80 size at rear. All spied units at dealerships sport a single-piece seat setup. Split seat option is highly likely.

Powertrain will be similar to the one on Pulsar P150. This is a 149.68cc single-cylinder engine generating 14.29 bhp and 13.5 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Attributes like USB phone charger, bezel-less semi-digital instrument cluster, single disc setup at both ends, single-channel ABS and underbelly exhaust are notable.

Launch will probably happen in the coming days. Bajaj has priced Pulsar P150 starting from Rs. 1.2 lakh and Pulsar N160 starting from Rs. 1.31 lakh (both prices ex-sh). New Bajaj Pulsar N150 will be priced somewhere in the middle of these motorcycles at around Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh).