Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Launch Soon – New Spy Shots Reveal Details

While Bajaj’s CNG Motorcycle will be the first of its kind in India, it will challenge popular ICE commuter bikes such as Splendor Plus and Honda Shine 100

CNG has been used in cars in India since 2010, but it has limited applications in the two-wheeler segment. It’s true that RTO-approved CNG conversion kits were available for select scooters. But a factory-produced CNG two-wheeler has never materialized. The status quo is set to change, as Bajaj is planning to launch India’s first ever CNG Motorcycle later this year.

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle – What to expect?

High fuel efficiency – In the entry-level commuter segment, Bajaj currently offers the Platina and CT motorcycles. Among these, the most fuel efficient is the Platina 100 Motorcycle. Its ARAI certified range is 70 kmpl. The upcoming CNG bike is expected to have a higher mileage. It can emerge as the most fuel efficient in its class. Mileage is an important factor for users looking for a commuter bike. A best-in-class mileage will be a major USP for Bajaj’s upcoming CNG motorcycle.

Borrow an existing engine – Bajaj’s upcoming CNG motorcycle could use the existing 110cc engine, as seen with Platina 110cc and CT110X. When running on petrol, this engine churns out 8.6 PS of max power and 9.81 Nm of max torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle could also get the 125cc engine in use with CT125X. As CNG is less power dense in comparison to petrol, a larger displacement will be needed to achieve the performance of a 100cc or 110cc petrol bike. Of course, the engine will be tweaked to support the greener fuel.

Bi-fuel setup – Bajaj’s upcoming CNG bike is expected to have a bi-fuel setup. A dedicated switch could be there, allowing users to shift from CNG to petrol and vice-versa. The CNG tank will be located below the seat, whereas the petrol tank will be in its usual position.

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle – Specs, features

Upcoming Bajaj CNG bike is expected to get 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 80/100 tubeless tyres. A front disc and rear drum combo are on offer. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear.

Both ABS and non-ABS variants could be offered. The CNG Motorcycle is expected to get a semi-digital instrument console with info such as gear indicator, gear guidance and ABS indicator. LED headlight can be seen in spy shots.

Bajaj CNG bike – Pricing

While Bajaj CNG Motorcycle will have lower operational costs, it will be priced higher than the Platina 110cc bike. Bajaj could launch the CNG bike at a starting price of Rs 80,000. People looking at long-term benefits won’t mind the slightly higher pricing.

Launch is likely to take place by June 2024. Along with the domestic market, Bajaj’s new CNG Motorcycle will also be sold across multiple global markets. Depending on its success, other two-wheeler manufacturers can also consider launching their respective CNG models.