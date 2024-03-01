Bajaj Auto Sales February 2024 – 2W and CV Sales Improve YoY and YTD

Bajaj Auto has seen outstanding YoY growth in February 2024 with rising demand both domestic and export markets

Bajaj Auto Limited has registered a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales in February 2024. Growth was seen across both its two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments to 3,46,662 units last month, up from 2,80,226 units sold in February 2023. It was however, a MoM decline in total sales (2W + CV) from 3,56,010 units sold in January 2024.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales February 2024

Taking into account two wheeler sales growth in the past month, sales in domestic markets improved by 42 percent YoY to 1,70,527 units in February 2024 from 1,20,335 units sold in February 2023. It was the company’s Pulsar range that boosted sales to this pitch. MoM sales however declined over 1,93,350 units sold in January 2024.

Exports of two wheelers also improved by 8 percent YoY to 1,24,157 units in the past month from 1,15,021 units shipped in February 2023. Again here it was a MoM de-growth from 1,14,898 units exported in January 2024. This tool total two wheeler sales to 2,94,684 units, up 25 percent YoY over 2,35,356 units sold in February 2023 relating to a 59,328 unit volume growth.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Bajaj Auto experienced 10 percent improved sales in domestic markets with 36,367 units sold in February 2024, up from 32,956 units sold in February 2023. There was also a 31 percent growth in exports which had stood at 11,914 units in February 2023 but improved to 15,611 units in the past month. Total commercial vehicle sales thus improved 16 percent YoY to 51,978 units in February 2024 from 44,870 units sold in February 2023.

Positive growth both in the 2 wheeler and CV segments and in both domestic and global markets steered the company to a total of 3,46,662 units in the past month out of which 2,06,894 units were sold in domestic markets while 1,39,768 units were exported.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April 2023 to February 2024

Taking the period April 2023 to February 2024 into account, Bajaj Auto Limited has seen improved sales in domestic markets while its exports showed some decline. This was seen both in terms of 2 wheeler and CV sales.

In domestic markets, two wheeler sales grew by 25 percent YTD to 20,67,581 units in the April-February 2024 period, up 25 percent over 16,53,596 units sold in the same period last year. Exports however, fell by 13 percent to 13,46,457 units down from 15,42,241 units shipped in the April-February 2023 period. Though due to increased domestic sales, total 2 wheeler sales ended on a positive note up 7 percent to 34,14,038 units in April-February 2024.

The company’s CV range also saw higher demand locally with a 60 percent YTD growth to 4,26,749 units sold in April-February 2024 period, up from 2,66,499 units sold in the same period last year. A YTD de-growth of 17 percent was reported for exports to 1,44,242 units in the April-February 2024 period though total CV sales (domestic + exports) improved by 30 percent YTD t0 5,70,991 units from 4,40,453 units sold in the April-February 2023 period.

Total sales (domestic + exports) (2 wheeler + CVs) thus went up 10 percent on a YTD basis to 39,85,029 units from 36,36,290 units sold in April-February 2023. This included 24,94,330 units sold in domestic markets, a 30 percent YTD growth along with exports of 14,90,699 units. Total exports dipped 13 percent over 17,16,195 units shipped in the April-February 2023 period.