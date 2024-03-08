Bajaj Newest Trademarks Could Hold Name To Upcoming CNG Bike

As opposed to the previous names trademarked, Bajaj newest trademarks could potentially be employed on an upcoming motorcycle

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, currently holds 4th position in Indian 2W market, where volume is concerned. Bajaj is primarily known for its Pulsar line of sporty commuters and more offerings are expected to stack up. But what names do their upcoming bikes take?

Bajaj Newest Trademarks

We all know Bajaj’s love affair with name trademarks. If there were a competition among all the 2W manufacturers operating in India comparing which OEM holds the highest number of trademarks, Bajaj would win that competition, hands down. Among the vast repository of Bajaj’s name trademarks, the company has added four new names.

Before laying down the newest trademarks, let’s take a look at what Bajaj already has in its name trademark vault. We have Racer, Hammer, Swing, Genie, Freerider, Caliber, Twinner, Neuron, Eleganz, Vincent, Darkstar, Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz, Blade, Technik, Tecnica, Fluir, Fluor.

Late last year, Bajaj added Zinger, Bomber, Elixir and Aura names to its already vast repository. I’m sure Bajaj holds many more name trademarks other than what we mentioned above. Surfaced in 2024, the most recent names that Bajaj has trademarked are Freedom, Trekker, Glider and Marathon.

Is Marathon or Freedom the name for upcoming CNG bike?

Given that Bajaj is a massive brand, these names could have multiple uses on both 2W and 3W applications sold and marketed in India. The company is keen on launching its first CNG powered motorcycle. The recently trademarked names could end up on this motorcycle, or any other past names trademarked, for that matter.

We think Freedom or Marathon would be fitting names for Bajaj’s upcoming CNG motorcycle. Freedom name may stand for freedom from petrol fuel or Marathon could indicate the high efficiency of this CNG motorcycle. However, it can get any name that Bajaj chooses worthy. The company recently updated two of its Puslar lines with modern features, in-demand and trending features.

In that regard, we saw Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150 get a fully digital instrument cluster. The same was also offered with Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200, with added features like turn-by-turn navigation and the likes. There are spy shots showing an updated Pulsar N250 with a fully digital instrument screen and USD front forks.

The same update on N250 could make it to Pulsar F250 as well. Other than that, Bajaj Auto CEO, Rajiv Bajaj, has hinted at the launch of “biggest ever Pulsar” by the end of FY 2023-2024, which is by the end of this month. Probability of Bajaj launching Dominar 400 as Pulsar 400 is pretty high, considering there are no spy shots of the upcoming motorcycle, while launch is nearing.