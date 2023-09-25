Bajaj Trademarks New Names – Zinger, Bomber, Elixir, Aura

The newest additions for Bajaj trademark vault are Zinger, Bomber, Elixir and Aura and join the sea of other pending trademarks

The Indian 2W and 3W juggernaut, Bajaj Auto, has trademarked new names for use with its upcoming products. Bajaj is known to trademark quite a lot of names, but not all of them translate into products or names associated with a product. Recently, the company has bagged new names under its belt.

Bajaj Trademarks New Names – New products for future

The new names trademarked by Bajaj in the recent past are Zinger, Bomber, Elixir and Aura. Before speculating what the new names may turn into, these are a few old trademarks Bajaj has filed for – Neuron, Twinner, Eleganz, Vincent, Darkstar, Racer, Hammer, Swing, Genie, Freerider, Caliber, Twinner, Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz, Blade, Technik, Tecnica, Fluir, Fluor and many more to count.

If we take a look at Bajaj’s trademark exercises in the past, these new names are likely to stay put for a long time. We say this because Bajaj has recently announced that it is going to launch six new Pulsar motorcycles. These will have Pulsar name and suffixes with letters and numbers, less probably words.

Recent homologation of Chetak with hub motor still reveals the name “Chetak”. So, newly trademarked names Bomber, Zinger, Elixir, Aura along with all the other previous trademarks by Bajaj are less likely to see light in the immediate future. Some of these trademarks are proposed to be used in association with other trademarks as well. Only the Zinger name has been opposed, while others say “Accepted & Advertised”.

What to expect from the new names?

Bajaj currently has a lot on their cards. Company MD Mr Rajiv Bajaj has divulged that there will be up to six new Pulsar motorcycles launching by the end of this financial year. This is because Bajaj wants to understand the growth and profitability of said products by next year.

One of the focus will be on premium category which has seen a newfound demand. By premium segment, Mr Bajaj is referring to motorcycles that has powertrains generally displacing over 200cc. The price bracket for this segment is usually around Rs. 1.7 lakh mark.

Along with that, segments housing 150cc to 200cc displacement motorcycles are of paramount importance too. Most of Bajaj’s efforts in the future may be curated in this space. Bajaj has divulged info regarding a 100cc CNG motorcycle as well. Launch timeline for this motorcycle might be 2024 or beyond.

Also, a sequel for Chetak is awaited along with numerous new e-scooters for partner brands like KTM and Husqvarna. The new names Zinger, Bomber, Elixir and Aura can be anything from a new product like an ADV, a bigger cruiser, a scrambler and more. Or a variant of an existing motorcycle or a proprietary tech for any of the present or upcoming products.