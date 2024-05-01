Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Black Colour – Clearest Spy Shots Before Launch

Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Fully Leaked Black Variant Unveiled with Striking Design Accents

As the anticipation reaches its peak with just a few days left for the official launch of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400, motorcycle enthusiasts have been treated to an exclusive glimpse of the final production bike, shedding light on its design evolution and key features.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Black Colour

In a twist that has set social media abuzz with speculation and admiration, the leaked image showcases the NS400 in all its glory, resplendent in a sleek black hue that exudes an aura of sophistication and dominance on the road. The production version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 represents a bold step forward in the evolution of the iconic Pulsar series. Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the NS200, the NS400 showcases a design that seamlessly blends aggression with sophistication, setting new standards in the streetfighter segment.

One of the most striking aspects of the NS400’s design is its muscular tank, reminiscent of the NS200’s iconic silhouette. However, with larger tank extensions and sleeker lines, the NS400 exudes a heightened sense of dynamism and power, signaling its intent to dominate the roads with its commanding presence.

Sneak Peek: NS400’s Bold Design Language

The bike’s new headlight cluster, featuring LED projector lights and thunderbolt-style DRLs, adds a touch of modernity and flair to its aesthetic appeal. While some enthusiasts may express disappointment over the departure from the NS200’s design language, Bajaj’s decision to evolve the NS series’ family design theme reflects a strategic balance between innovation and brand identity.

Underneath its sleek bodywork, the NS400 boasts a robust perimeter frame, supported by a chunky USD fork and monoshock, ensuring unparalleled stability and agility on the road. Riding on 17-inch wheels fitted with MRF tires, including a fat 140-section rear tire, the NS400 strikes the perfect balance between style and performance.

In terms of features, the NS400 promises to impress with its digital instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS modes, and potentially, a traction control system. These advanced features underscore Bajaj’s commitment to delivering a cutting-edge riding experience that caters to the needs of modern-day riders.

At the heart of the NS400 lies a potent 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine borrowed from the acclaimed Dominar 400, delivering a formidable output of 40bhp and 35Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. This powerhouse ensures exhilarating performance and unrivaled excitement on every ride, cementing the NS400’s status as the most powerful Pulsar yet.

With an expected price range between Rs 2 lakh to 2.20 lakh, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is poised to redefine the segment with its blend of performance, style, and value proposition. As enthusiasts eagerly await its official launch, the NS400 stands ready to conquer the roads and capture the hearts of riders around the world with its unmatched combination of power, sophistication, and sheer adrenaline.