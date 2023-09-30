Bajaj Sales Breakup August 2023 – Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, Boxer

Bajaj Auto had the Pulsar as the most sold model in domestic markets while Boxer grabbed a great deal of attention globally

Bajaj Auto has reported a deep decline in domestic sales in August 2023. However, the company’s exports were more positive. Bajaj Auto Limited sold a total of 2,73,230 units in August 2023, a sharp drop from 3,41,474 units sold in August 2022. Total domestic sales fell by 33.72 percent YoY to 1,52,115 units in August 2023, down 77,397 units when compared to 2,29,512 units sold in August 2022.

Bajaj 2W Domestic Sales August 2023

However, exports saw an improvement of 8.18 percent to 1,21,115 units in the past month as compared to 1,11,962 units shipped in August 2022. Earlier this week and just ahead of the festive season, the company introduced the new Pulsar N150. It is set to capture the attention of buyers in the country due to its aggressive styling, host of segment-first features and affordable pricing.

Bajaj Pulsar saw the highest sales in August 2023 though it related to a YoY de-growth. Sales of the Pulsar stood at 90,685 units, down 6.64 percent from 97,135 units sold in August 2022. The Pulsar currently commands a 59.62 percent share on the list. In the Pulsar range it was the Pulsar 125cc that saw highest sales at 52,129 units while the Pulsar 150cc sales were at 17,111 units last month with both posting a YoY decline.

Pulsar 200cc sales increased to 17,140 units along with sales of Pulsar 250cc that improved 559 percent to 4,305 units from 653 units sold in August 2022. Sales of Bajaj Platina also dipped 59.30 percent YoY to 40,693 units in August 2023 from 99,294 units sold in the same month last year.

A significant decline in sales was also reported for the Bajaj CT, sales of which dipped by 61.53 percent to 9,270 as against 24,094 units sold in August 2022. However, the company has noted outstanding growth in demand for the Bajaj Chetak which reached 8,023 unit sales last month, up 190.80 percent over 2,762 units sold in August 2022.

Sales de-growth was also seen for the Bajaj Avenger (1,848 units) and Dominar (1,587 units) range by 52.95 percent and 1.18 percent respectively. In the Dominar range, it was the 250cc model that saw sales growth of 19.91 percent while Dominar 500cc sales dipped 14.90 percent YoY.

Bajaj Exports Improve in August 2023

Bajaj Auto saw its exports grow by 8.18 percent YoY to 1,21,115 units with the Boxer and Pulsar drawing in the most demand. Boxer exports stood at 67,548 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 47.91 percent over 45,668 units sold in August 2022. The Boxer currently commands a 55.77 percent share on the company’s export list.

It was the Boxer 110cc that received most demand to 50,646 units relating to a 79.54 percent YoY growth. Boxer 150cc sales also improved by 105.02 percent to 6,156 units while Boxer 150cc exports dipped by 25.68 percent to 10,746 units. Exports of the Bajaj Pulsar also grew by 60.15 percent to 34,400 units last month from 21,480 units exported in August 2022.

In this range, it was the Pulsar 200cc that drew in the most sales at 20,185 units, a 65.79 percent YoY growth in exports over 12,175 units sold in August 2022. Thereafter, the company saw a dip in demand for the CT (10,002 units), Discover (3,936 units), Dominar (3,573 units), Platina (984 units) and Avenger (672 units).