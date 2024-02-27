Bajaj Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Boxer, Chetak, Dominar, CT

Bajaj Auto has recorded a YoY sales growth both in domestic and global markets, starting off the New Year on a positive note

Bajaj Auto has sold a total (domestic + exports) of 2,86,106 units in January 2024, up from 2,31,028 units sold in January 2023. It was the Pulsar range that showed strong demand in domestic markets while in exports, it was the Boxer that commanded the most attention.

Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales January 2024

In domestic markets, the company has sold a total of 1,84,216 units in January 2024 which resulted in a YoY growth of 33.36 percent over 1,38,139 units in January 2023. This was a volume growth of 46,077 units. It was also a significant MoM growth from 1,51,085 units sold in December 2023.

It was the Pulsar range that commanded the sales list with 1,28,883 units sold last month, up 52.92 percent over 84,279 units sold in January 2023. The Pulsar range commands a near 70 percent share in domestic markets with its 125cc receiving the most attention.

Pulsar 125cc sales grew to 71,990 units last month, up 45.36 percent from 49,527 units sold in January 2023. Bajaj Auto also sold 30,565 units of the Pulsar 150cc, up 81.11 percent YoY over 16,970 units sold in January 2023. There were also 20,841 units of Pulsar 200cc and 5,487 units of Pulsar 250cc sold in January 2024. Each of which have shown YoY growth.

Platina sales dipped 21.16 percent YoY to 33,013 units in January 2024 as against 41,873 units sold in January 2023 while at No. 3 it was the Chetak electric scooter of which the company sold 14,144 units in the past month. This was a YoY growth of 303.19 percent over 3,508 units sold in January 2023. The domestic sales list also included Bajaj CT with 5,607 units sold last month relating to a 7.81 percent YoY growth while sales of the Avenger (1,628 units) and Dominar (941 units) saw a YoY decline by 21.58 percent and 21.71 percent respectively.

Bajaj Boxer Scores High on Export List

With total exports of 1,01,890 units in January 2024, the company has reported a 9.96 percent YoY growth over 92,889 units shipped in January 2023. It was however a MoM de-growth from 1,08,062 units exported in December 2023.

A popular model in international markets, but absent from the company’s Indian portfolio, is the Bajaj Boxer. The Boxer, which has carved a niche for itself globally, commands a 52.89 percent share on this list with exports at 53,888 units in January 2024. This was a 5.17 percent YoY decline from 48,076 units shipped in January 2023. Most demand was for the Boxer 110cc of which 40,614 units were sold last month. Boxer 150cc also gained traction globally along with the Boxer 125 both of which have recorded YoY sales growth.

Bajaj Pulsar exports grew by 54.04 percent YoY to 23,475 units in January 2024, up from 15,240 units sold in January 2023 relating to an 8,235 unit volume growth. Demand was highest for the Pulsar 200cc with 12,774 units shipped last month along with 5,106 units of Pulsar 125cc, 3,036 units of Pulsar 250cc and 2,559 units of Pulsar 125cc, each of which have reported YoY growth.

Bajaj CT exports dipped 2.22 percent to 16,896 units in January 2024 while Dominar (3,690 units) and Platina (2,217 units) have reported triple digit growth at 165.09 percent and 332.16 percent respectively. Discover sales dipped 8.88 percent YoY to 1,232 units while there was a 70.83 percent YoY growth for the Bajaj Avenger to 492 units exported last month from just 288 units shipped in January 2023.