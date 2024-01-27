Bajaj Sales Breakup December 2023 – Pulsar, Chetak, Boxer, Avenger

While Bajaj sales breakup December 2023 charts showed 1,51,085 units sold in domestic market, exports stood at 1,08,062 units

India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, has revealed their sales numbers for the month of December 2023 in both domestic and international business. The company ended 2023’s last month in style with 23.50% YoY growth in domestic market and a slight 4.91% YoY decline in exports.

Bajaj Sales Breakup December 2023 – Domestic Market

Like always, Pulsar lineup tops Bajaj’s sales charts with 1,06,734 units sold. The sales growth was an impressive 42.75% YoY, when compared to 74,768 units sold in December 2022 with 31,966 units volume growth. Pulsars alone accounted for 70.65% of Bajaj’s total domestic sales. Next in line was Platina with 26,166 units clocked and faced 27.63% YoY decline losing 9,991 units in volume.

Platina accounts for 17.32% of Bajaj’s domestic sales. 3rd place is taken by Chetak with 13,008 units and registered 277.7% YoY growth, gaining 9,564 units in volume over 3,444 units sold last year. Bajaj sold 3,524 CTs, 1,008 Avengers and 645 Dominars in India which saw 42.93%, 4.18% and 13.19% YoY dip respectively.

Total domestic sales for December 2023 stood at 1,51,085 units with 23.50% YoY growth over 1,22,339 units sold in Dec 2022. This led to volume growth of 28,746 units YoY. Breaking these numbers down with respect to their displacement classes in domestic market, 125cc Pulsars steal the show for Bajaj accounting for 40.57% of Bajaj’s total domestic sales.

Bajaj sold 61,302 units of 125cc Pulsars that saw 50.55% YoY growth, gaining 20,583 units in volume. After that, we have Pulsars again, but in 150cc segment with 26,471 units sold and registering 10.72% YoY growth along with 17.52% of Bajaj’s total domestic sales. Then we have Platina with 26,166 units sold and accounts for 17.32% of Bajaj’s domestic sales.

200cc and 160cc Pulsars account for 10.52% of company’s domestic numbers with 15,891 units sold and 60.6% YoY growth. Chetaks account for 8.61% of company’s domestic sales.

Export Market (International Business)

Boxer is Bajaj’s superstar in export markets with 52,996 units shipped last month accounting for 49.04% of Bajaj’s total exports. Boxer’s appeal seems to have dipped as there was 31.35% YoY decline. Pulsar’s popularity is rising with 26,431 units shipped, doubling numbers YoY at 112.01% growth and accounting for 24.46% of Bajaj’s total exports.

CT and Discover range shipped 16,836 units and 7,392 units respectively with positive YoY growth. Dominar and Platina range shipped 2,344 and 1,861 units respectively and both saw YoY decline. Avenger saw 5.21% YoY growth, but sample size was small at 202 units. In total, there were 1,08,062 units shipped by Bajaj and witnessed 4.91% YoY decline, losing 5,578 units in volume.

Breaking down Bajaj’s export numbers as per displacement classes, we get Boxer at the top, operating within 110cc and accounting for 33.06% of Bajaj’s total exports. Boxer also operates under 150cc and those motorcycles accounted for 10.96% share. Pulsar’s popularity has risen YoY and it now accounts for 10.49% of Bajaj’s total exports.