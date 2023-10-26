Bajaj Sales Breakup September 2023 Domestic, Exports – Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak

Pulsar is the darling of Bajaj Sales breakup September 2023 charts by consistently registering positive YoY growth across both domestic and export markets

Leading Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, has registered a strong 3.83% YoY growth where exports are concerned. When compared to 1,18,388 units shipped a year ago with 1,22,920 units shipped in September 2023, Bajaj gained 4,532 units in volume YoY. However, The company has registered a 10.94% YoY decline in domestic market with 1,90,902 units sold last month, as opposed to 2,14,344 units. Volume loss stood at a hefty 23,442 units.

Bajaj Sales Breakup September 2023 – Domestic market

The highest-selling motorcycle lineup for Bajaj in India is still Pulsars. With 1,20,126 units, Pulsar saw 14.40% YoY growth with 15,123 units gained in volume. Pulsars alone account for 62.93% market share for Bajaj in India. In 2nd spot, we have Platina with 48,615 units and 25.47% market share.

Sales declined 33.73% YoY as opposed to 73,354 Platinas sold last year, losing 24,739 units in volume. Bajaj’s CT line saw 9,398 buyers last month and sales more than halved with 65.13% decline YoY, losing 17,553 units in volume YoY. Where CT line sales halved, Chetak more than doubled its numbers with 122.75% YoY growth by selling 8,988 units last month.

Next in line are Avenger line and Dominar line with 2,424 and 1,351 units sold respectively. Where Avenger saw 2.02% YoY growth, Dominar saw a 48.53% YoY decline. If we breakdown the nameplates with their respective engine displacement classes, we can see that it is the Pulsar range the 125cc engine that is Bajaj’s highest seller clocking 67,256 units.

Ascending with displacement number, CT 110 and Platina range below 110cc category saw 6,943 and 48,615 units with 49.59% and 33.73% YoY decline respectively. In 110cc to 125cc engine category, We have CT 125X along with Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125 selling 2,455 and 67,246 units with 81.37% YoY decline and 16.17% YoY growth respectively.

Pulsar 150, P150 and recently launched N150 account for 25,647 units with 3.27% YoY growth. 160cc and 200cc Pulsars account for 21,647 units with 2.97% YoY growth and 160cc Avenger saw 10.33% YoY growth from 1,848 units sold. Under 250cc, we have Avenger 220 with 576 units, Dominar 250 with 679 units and Pulsar 250 twins with 5,982 units. Only 250 Twins saw YoY growth at 263%. Dominar 400 accounted for 672 units and Chetak for 8,988 units, with the latter registering 122.75% YoY growth.

Bajaj Sales Breakup September 2023 – Exports

Where exports are concerned, Bajaj Boxer leads the charts with 73,204 units shipped with 17.26% YoY growth and 59.55% market share. In 2nd place, we have Pulsars with 22,478 units shipped, 27.61% YoY growth and 22.35% of Bajaj’s total sales. Next in line are CT and Discover line with 10,998 and 6,848 units shipped last month.

CT saw a 46.04% YoY decline and Discover discovered a 29.02% YoY decline. Platina shipped 2,280 units and saw 2.70% YoY growth. Lastly, we have Dominar range and Avenger range with 1,902 and 210 units shipped respectively. Both fell in the red, registering 32.31% and 42.62% YoY decline. Bajaj didn’t ship any Chetak electric scooters last month.

If we break down exports with respect to engine displacement classes, Boxer under 110cc with 60,140 units shipped is Bajaj’s highest export, followed by 160cc to 200cc Pulsars with 13,549 units shipped. Going ascendingly, Bajaj sold 60,140 units of Boxer, 5,142 units of CT, 1,080 units of Discover and 1,512 units of Platina under 110cc engine class. Only Boxer and Platina showed YoY growth at 29.02% and 5% respectively.

Within 110cc to 125cc segment, Bajaj shipped 6,120 Boxers, 5,856 CTs, 5,768 Discovers, 768 Platinas and 3,621 Pulsars. Only the Pulsar saw YoY growth at 46.96%. Between 125cc and 150cc engine class, Bajaj shipped 6,944 Boxers and 6,480 Pulsars in September 2023. Both CT and Pulsar saw positive growth with 5.21% and 26.61% YoY growth respectively. Within 160cc to 200cc segment, Pulsars saw 6,480 units shipped with 26.61% YoY growth.

Between 200cc and 250cc class, Bajaj shipped 210 Avengers, 1,266 Dominars and 3,828 Pulsars. Except for Avenger, Both Dominar and Pulsar in this class saw 37.01% and 176.19% YoY growth respectively. Lastly, Bajaj shipped 636 units of Dominar 400 last month with 66.28% YoY decline.