Bajaj Sales Jan 2024 – Two Wheelers and CVs Register Growth

Bajaj Auto has seen its two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments report growth both in terms of YoY and YTD basis in domestic markets even as CV exports experience some decline

In the two wheeler segment, domestic sales grew by 36 percent YoY to 1,93,350 units in January 2024, up from 1,42,368 units sold in January 2023. It was also significant growth on a MoM basis as compared to 1,58,370 units sold in December 2023.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales January 2024

Exports also posted a YoY growth of 14 percent to 1,14,898 units in January 2024, up 14 percent from 1,00,678 units sold in January 2023. This took total two wheeler sales to 3,08,248 units in January 2024, up 27 percent from 2,43,047 units sold in January 2023.

In the commercial vehicle space, the company has recorded a 12 percent YoY growth in domestic sales which stood at 36,693 units in the past month, up from 32,842 units sold in January 2023. Exports dipped by 8 percent to 11,069 units, down from 12,046 units shipped in January 2023. This took total CV sales up 6 percent to 47,762 units in January 2024 from 44,888 units sold in the same month last year.

Combining sales both in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments, sales in domestic markets grew by 31 percent YoY to 2,30,043 units, up from 1,75,210 units sold in January 2023. Exports also showed off a 12 percent YoY growth to 1,25,967 units, up from 1,12,725 units sold in January 2023. Total CV sales (domestic + exports) thus stood at 3,56,010 units in the past month, relating to a 24 percent YoY growth over 2,87,935 units sold in January 2023.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April – January 2024

Taking into account two wheeler sales in the past 10 month, Bajaj Auto has seen a 24 percent rise in domestic sales. Sales stood at 18,97,054 units in the April-January 2024 period, up from 15,33,261 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports however, dipped significantly by 14 percent to 12,22,300 units in the April-Jan 2024 period, down from 14,27,220 units shipped in April-Jan 2023. This saw total two wheeler sales at 31,19,354 units in the 2024 period up 5 percent from 29,60,481 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

In the commercial vehicle segment as well, Bajaj Auto experienced growth across domestic sales, while exports suffered a setback. In domestic markets, there was a phenomenal growth of 67 percent to 3,90,382 units, up from just 2,33,543 units sold in April-Jan 2023 period.

CV exports dipped by 21 percent on a YTD basis to 1,28,631 units, down from 1,62,040 units shipped in the April-Jan 2023 period. This took total sales in this segment up 31 percent to 5,19,013 units during the April-Jan 2024 period from 3,95,583 units sold in the same 10 month period last year.

Total sales (domestic + exports) thus went up 8 percent on a YTD basis. This included 22,87,436 units sold in domestic markets and 13,50,931 units which were exported. Total sales thus stood at 36,38,367 units in April-Jan 2024 when compared to 33,56,064 units sold in April-Jan 2023.