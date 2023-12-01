Bajaj Sales Nov 2023 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, CT, Platina

Bajaj Auto sales in November 2023 saw improvement in domestic markets while exports fell across two wheeler and commercial vehicles

Bajaj Auto Limited has witnessed substantial YoY growth in November 2023 recording a 31 percent improvement in total sales (2W + CV) (domestic + exports). It was also a growth of 6 percent on a YTD basis, taking into account the period April-November 2023.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales November 2023

Taking into account year-on-year (YoY) sales of Bajaj Auto, total sales (2W + CV) (domestic + exports) stood at 4,03,003 units in November 2023, up 31 percent from 3,06,719 units sold in November 2022. It was however, a MoM de-growth from 4,71,188 units sold in October 2023.

In the two wheeler segment, growth was seen across domestic markets by 77 percent to 2,18,597 units, from 1,23,657 units sold in November 2022. Exports on the other hand dipped by 6 percent to 1,30,451 units in the past month from 1,38,630 units sold in November 2022. This took total sales in the 2W segment up 33 percent to 3,49,048 units from 2,62,287 units sold in November 2022.

Commercial vehicle sales on the other hand also saw growth in domestic markets by 34 percent YoY to 39,147 units in November 2023, up from 29,226 units sold in November 2022. Exports fell by 3 percent to 14,808 units in the past month from 15,206 units sold in the same month last year. Thus total CV sales grew by 21 percent to 53,955 units in November 2023 from 44,432 units sold in November 2022.

Total 2W and CV sales saw a 31 percent YoY growth with domestic sales up 69 percent to 2,57,744 units as against 1,52,883 units sold in November 2022 while exports dipped 6 percent to 1,45,259 units last month, from 1,53,836 units shipped in November 2022.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April-November 2023

During the period Apr-Nov 2023, Bajaj Auto Limited has posted positive sales across the two wheeler and commercial vehicle segment in domestic markets. Exports however, ended on a lower note. Total sales (2W + CV) (domestic + exports) stood at 29,55,551 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 27,86,615 units sold in the same period of 2022.

Two wheeler sales accounted for a 22 percent growth in domestic markets to 15,45,334 units, up from 12,65,340 units sold in the 2022 period. Exports fell by 18 percent to 9,82,771 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 12,05,042 units sold in the same period last year. This took total sales in the segment up 35 percent to 4,27,446 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 3,16,233 units sold in Apr-Nov 2022.

Commercial vehicle sales grew substantially to 3,21,140 units in domestic markets, an 81 percent growth YTD from 1,77,671 units sold in the same 8 month period of 2022. Exports once again dipped 23 percent to 1,06,306 units in the 2023 period down from 1,38,562 units sold in YTD 2022. Total sales in the segment thus improved by 35 percent to 4,27,446 units from 3,16233 units on a YTD basis. Domestic total sales (2W+CV) thus grew by 29 percent to 18,66,474 units while exports fell by 19 percent to 10,89,077 units YTD.