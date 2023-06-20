Bajaj Swing, Genie Names Registered – New Electric Scooters Or Bikes?

Many OEMs proactively file new trademarks, although it is not guaranteed that these products will reach production stage

While it has partnerships with Triumph and KTM, Bajaj Auto is also working to upgrade and expand its own portfolio. Towards that end, the company has registered new trademarks Bajaj Genie and Bajaj Swing.

Some other names have also been registered such as Bajaj Badal and Bajaj Runner. Earlier this year in March, the company had registered three names – Bajaj Aura, Bajaj Racer and Bajaj Hammer.

Bajaj Genie, Bajaj Swing – scooter or motorcycle?

It is not clear what these new trademarks are meant for. While Bajaj Genie trademark application was filed in April 2023, Bajaj Swing was filed in May 2023. The current status of all these trademark applications is ‘Formalities Chk Pass’. This is essentially the primary stage of trademark approval process. The final stage of approval is when the status shows as ‘Registered’. For example, earlier names such as Bajaj Tecnica and Bajaj Technik have been registered and are valid up to 2032.

Trademark name applications can take a long time to process. There can be objections from other parties, who may have the same or similar sounding trademark name. In some cases, the company itself may abandon some trademark applications. Due to these reasons, OEMs register multiple names in advance. These can be used as per requirement in future.

Going by their name, Bajaj Genie and Bajaj Swing appear more like the name of scooters. It is possible that Bajaj may be looking to expand its electric scooter range. As of now, there’s only Chetak to take on rivals like Ola S1, TVS iQube and Ather 450X. If Bajaj can launch affordable electric two-wheelers, it can boost sales and grab a larger market share.

With reduction in subsidy, many OEMs including Ola and Ather have introduced affordable variants of their scooters. Simple Energy will also be launching new affordable electric scooters in the next quarter.

Could it be the names of 3-wheelers?

It is also possible that Bajaj Genie and Bajaj Swing could be names of upcoming electric 3-wheelers / rickshaws. It is known that Bajaj is working on its first electric 3-wheeler. The company is the market leader in ICE 3-wheeler segment with market share of more than 70 percent. However, it is yet to launch an electric 3-wheeler. OEMs like Mahindra and Piaggio have taken a lead in this space.

It is expected that Bajaj will launch its first electric rickshaw later this year. A test mule was spotted earlier this year in February. Some interesting features were noted such as a fully digital instrument cluster with two dials and lockable storage compartment. It is expected that Bajaj electric rickshaw will have a range of 120 km. Battery charging time could vary based on the type of charger used.