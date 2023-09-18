Biggest Pulsar Launch This Year, Says Rajiv Bajaj – Pulsar RS400, NS400?

As of now, Bajaj Auto sell Pulsar branded motorcycles ranging between 125cc and 250cc in their engine displacement

Bajaj Auto MD, Rajiv Bajaj, has promised six new Pulsar motorcycle launches by the end of this financial year. Six new Pulsar motorcycles in itself, is a big deal for the brand. However, there is one Pulsar that could prove more prominent than the others. Rajiv Bajaj hinted at “biggest ever Pulsar” which might very well pack a 400cc engine.

400cc Pulsar In The Works?

Pulsar brand is one of the most popular among motorcycle enthusiasts in India and many markets across the world. As of now, Bajaj has launched Pulsar motorcycles ranging between 125cc and 250cc. At the lower tier, we have Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS 125 and we have Pulsar RS200 and more recent Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 at the top tier.

As revealed by Bajaj MD Rajiv Bajaj, we are getting “biggest ever Pulsar” among six new upcoming vehicles under Pulsar brand. Bajaj Auto intends to launch these by the end of this financial year. Mr Bajaj’s “biggest ever Pulsar” remark is highly likely to mean biggest Pulsar ever with respect to engine displacement, and not biggest Pulsar ever, in terms of size and dimensions.

Going by that logic, Bajaj could launch a new Pulsar having an engine displacing more than 250cc. Considering Bajaj has already shared powertrain architectures with KTM, this new upcoming “biggest ever Pulsar” might share its powertrains with Triumph Speed 400 and KTM 390.

The company currently sell Dominar 400 which is the biggest Bajaj yet. Dominar 400 shares its powertrain with previous-gen KTM 390 range. So, there is a good probability of this being a fully-faired version of Dominar 400, marketed under Pulsar brand as well. Another probability could be RS200 or NS200’s design and chassis, with a bigger engine.

What does Rajiv Bajaj say about “biggest ever Pulsar”?

In a recent interview, Bajaj Auto MD, Rajiv Bajaj, revealed there will be six new Pulsars by the end of this financial year. He promised that they have a fantastic product to offer Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. He intends to launch this motorcycle within this financial year so they get a full understanding of its growth and profitability by next year.

In the same interview, Mr Bajaj mentioned the company is actively exploring more opportunities in premium motorcycle segment. This is a segment that goes beyond Rs. 1.7 lakh in value and has an engine that is generally beyond 200cc. This is where Bajaj’s current Pulsar RS 200, Dominar range fall, along with partner products from KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph.

That said, prospect of a 400cc Pulsar at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh) is very enticing. It could be equipped with a 399cc single-cylinder engine co-developed Triumph, marketed under Pulsar brand. USD telescopic front forks, dual-channel ABS, close to 40 bhp of power, 35 Nm of torque, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, full LED headlights might be its highlights. Launch is likely to happen in the coming months.

Source, Render