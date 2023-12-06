Benelli BKX 300 Debuts – New ADV Bike, Launch In 2024

A lightweight, versatile machine, Benelli BKX 300 promises fun rides across off-road tracks as well as asphalt roads

For budding enthusiasts, Benelli has unveiled an all-new BKX 300 adventure bike. It is primarily targeted at the younger generation of riders who have a greater propensity to move freely and explore new routes. Benelli BKX 300 will go on sale in China in 2024. It will also be available in multiple European markets.

Benelli BKX 300 Debuts – Key features

Benelli BKX 300 has a striking profile that instantly gets one’s attention. The bike has been designed at Benelli Style Centre in Pesaro, Italy. Overall styling is a fusion of conventional ADV signatures and progressive, futuristic design elements.

Some of the key highlights include an aggressive front fascia, sharp headlamp with DRLs, large side panels, hand guards, sculpted fuel tank, rally-style seat and under seat exhaust. A dual-tone colour theme of white and fluorescent yellow brings more dynamism to the bike.

Benelli has also introduced a road variant named BKX 300 S. It is based on the same platform, but has a distinct profile. BKX 300 S is more agile and lightweight, as it gets minimal bodywork. Both bikes are equipped with an LCD instrument display.

Benelli BKX 300 specs, performance

Powering Benelli BKX 300 is a brand new 292.4 cc, liquid cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine. It generates 29.2 PS of max power and 24.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The new 292.4 cc engine is an evolved version of the existing 250cc engine in use with Benelli bikes such as TRK 251 and Leoncino 250.

A number of tweaks have been performed in the engine architecture, covering parts such as intake and exhaust valves, combustion chamber and transmission components. The counter balance shaft has been redesigned in order to increase reliability and reduce vibrations. An entirely new exhaust system has been used, focused on achieving a desirable torque curve.

Benelli BKX 300 comes with a slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts. The bike utilizes a Trellis frame, integrated with 41mm USD forks at front, offering 180 mm of travel. At rear, the bike has a swingarm and mono-shock suspension with 180 mm of travel. The bike uses 19-inch and 17-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively.

These are shod with 100/90 and 140/80 tyres. Braking duties are performed by 280 mm and 240 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Benelli BKX 300 weighs 165 kg and has ground clearance of 220 mm.

Will Benelli BKX 300 launch in India?

The bike complies with Euro 5+ emission norms, which makes it India-ready. Whether or not it is launched here remains to be seen. Demand for entry-level ADVs is on the rise in India. Benelli BKX 300 can be a good option, especially if made available at an affordable price point. If launched here, Benelli BKX 300 will take on rivals such as Himalayan 411, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G310GS.