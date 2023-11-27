2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched In USA – What About India?

Across international markets, 2024 KTM 790 Adventure will take on rivals such as Yamaha Tenere 700 and BMW F850 GS

A few months back, KTM had unveiled the updated 2024 790 Adventure. The bike has now been launched in multiple overseas markets including the USA and Europe. Users can look forward to new colour options, a range of upgrades and an improved 799 cc engine. This is a perfect machine to take on BMW F850 GS, Yamaha Tenere or even the new Ducati DesertX.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure – What’s new?

New 790 Adventure looks fresh with a redesigned front end. The bike continues with its rally-inspired bodywork and has a striking overall profile. There are two new colourways, an all-white shade with orange graphics and an all-black option. With use of in-mold technology, the graphics have a high level of finish and durability. For enhanced wind protection, there is now a taller windscreen too.

Ride ergonomics are comfortable, with a one-piece seat that offers improved rider movement. The seat is designed in a way that suits both off-road environments and long-distance touring. The slim design of the fuel tank comes handy when riding the bike standing on the pegs. For extra comfort, users can choose accessories such as heated ergonomic rider and passenger seats.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure – tech upgrades

One of the key changes is the upgraded 5-inch TFT display. The rectangular shape and slanted positioning ensure a precise and clear view to the rider. Infographics are used to make it easier to comprehend the information. The screen is made from bonded mineral glass, which makes it scratch and glare resistant.

Users can choose an optional Connectivity Unit to pair their smartphones via Bluetooth and access features such as music, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. 2024 KTM 790 Adventure has rider aids such as motorcycle traction control (MTC) and cornering ABS. In the 2024 model, the off-road ABS is automatically toggled when the user has selected Offroad or the optional Rally Mode.

This reduces ABS on the front wheel and completely deactivates it on the rear wheel. For improving ride experience, users can also choose optional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control. There’s a Demo Mode as well, which allows users to try the premium features for free for the first 1,500 km.

Specs and performance

In comparison to its predecessor, updated 2024 KTM 790 Adventure uses an improved 799cc parallel-twin engine. It generates 95 PS of max power and 87 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Improvements to the engine include a reworked clutch with better lubrication as well as new clutch discs for smoother gear shifts.

Ride dynamics are further improved with a 20% increase in the weight of the crankshaft. The bike also gets an additional knocking control system. It allows the bike to run without worries even when poorer quality fuel is used. Front suspension has been tweaked to ensure better control and handling across off-road tracks. KTM has used split function technology that keeps compression and rebound damping separate between the front forks.

New 790 Adventure also gets new offroad-focused Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres. These are suitable for both off-road and on-road environments. It is not certain if 2024 KTM 390 Adventure will be introduced in India. A number of rumours are circulating around, but there is no hard evidence.