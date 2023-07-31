2023 BMW G310 Range Updated With New Colours In India

New colour options for 2023 BMW G310R, G310RR and G310GS are not necessarily better than earlier options, but they do look unique and refreshing

Most affordable BMW bikes in India as well as in several international markets, BMW G310R, G310RR and G310GS have been updated with new colour options. Graphics on the bikes have also been changed to suit respective colour themes. This will allow enthusiasts to ensure a unique look and feel for their ride.

Apart from the new colour options, there are no other changes to the bikes. Users can expect the same level of performance as earlier. For each bike, pricing is the same for the new colour options. G310R is available at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh, G310RR is priced from Rs 3 lakh whereas G310GS retails at Rs 3.25 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

2023 BMW G310R, G310 RR new colours

New colour option for the 2023 BMW G310R is Style Passion. Earlier colours continue to be on sale – Cosmic Black 2, Style Passion Racing Red and Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic. Most flamboyant among these is the Polar White colour theme that utilizes contrasting shades of white, blue and red. While the fuel tank has predominantly white shade, wheels and frame are done in red.

Racing red also looks alluring with its exciting mix of red and white. The red shade is predominant, as seen on the front fender, fuel tank, frame and alloy wheels. Cosmic Black is essentially an all-black theme, which looks relatively sober in comparison to other two colour options. Black is a common shade used for motorcycles. What works for this Cosmic Black shade is that it creates a perfect contrast with the golden USD forks.

2023 BMW G310GS new colours

New colour option for the 2023 BMW G310GS is Racing Red. Earlier colours continue to be on sale. These are Cosmic Black 3, Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic and Rally Kalamata Dark Gold metallic. Cosmic Black is largely an all-black theme with contrasting light grey paintwork on the side fairing and tail section. Rear suspension spring has a white shade. Graphics on the side fairing are also done in white.

Polar White theme utilizes a mix of white, blue and red. Blue shade can be seen on the front beak and top section of the fuel tank. Side sections of the fuel tank along with side fairing are done in white. Middle portion of the frame has contrasting glossy red paint. Kalamata theme is largely the same as Cosmic Black, but it gets a distinctive Kalamata shade on the beak and top section of fuel tank. Mid-frame has glossy red paint.

Both BMW G310R, G310RR and G310GS are powered by a 313 cc, water cooled motor that generates 34 hp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. The bike’s tubular frame is integrated with USD forks at front and pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at rear. Braking system comprises 300 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, integrated with dual-channel BMW Motorrad ABS.