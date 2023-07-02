2024 BMW G310 Range Updated – New Colours, Features Added

Apart from the visual changes seen with 2024 BMW G310 range of motorcycles, there are no mechanical changes

BMW Motorrad has revealed changes across its model range for the MY2024 lineup. Said changes will take place from August 2024 (yes, next year). BMW Motorrad has disclosed all possible changes in the MY2024 lineup. These new configurations will be available to order from August 2024.

Company’s Intelligent Emergency Call fitted from the factory is now available as an option with models like R 1250X, CE-04, K1600, S 1000, R18 X in North American countries like USA and Canada. The 2024 BMW G310 range updates are out too. Let’s take a look.

2024 BMW G310 range updates revealed

BMW Motorrad’s G310 range consists of three motorcycles. They are G 310 R street fighter, G 310 GS ADV/Tourer and the newest is G 310 RR sports motorcycle. With the G 310 R street fighter Version Sport, the company discontinued Polar White / Racing Blue colour. Along with that, BMW Motorrad introduced a new colour namely Racing Blue.

Other changes include front wheel cover, radiator cover, fuel tank cover and rear cover now getting Racing Blue shade. Along with that, the front cover, and badge holder now gets Polar White shade. Whereas the main frame, rear frame and wheels get Racing Red shade. These changes are with Version Sport only.

Version Passion gets a new Granite Grey colour, replacing Racing Red colour. This new version will get a front cover and badge holder in Granite Grey shade. Other changes include Racing Red shade for main frame and wheels and Cosmic Black shade for front wheel cover, radiator cover and fuel tank cover.

Changes with ADV and Faired G310 bikes

With G 310 GS, BMW has made changes to its Version Rallye model. There used to be a colourway on offer namely Kalamata-Dark Gold. Which is not on offer anymore with the MY2024 motorcycle. Instead, a new shade namely Racing Red will be on offer. This version gets its fuel tank cover in Le/Ri Black shade.

While front wheel cover, main frame, rear frame, middle fuel tank cover Racing Red shade. BMW Motorrad didn’t mention the colour of wheels, though. With its sporty fully-faired machine G 310 RR, BMW is introducing a new shade called Cosmic Black 2, which will replace Cosmic Black. This version will get its main frame and rear frame in Racing Red shade. Other changes include a new and larger RR Tapestyle.

Other than these changes the engine and componentry is similar to outgoing mode. We’re talking about a 313cc single-cylinder DOHC, 4V engine with liquid-cooling, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire and more. Performance numbers include 33.52 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.