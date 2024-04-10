BMW India Q1 2024 Sales – Accelerating Growth

BMW India Q1 2024 Sales – Driving Success as Growth Hits New Heights

BMW Group India exhibited remarkable performance in the first quarter of 2024, Q1 2024 Showcasing robust growth across various segments. In terms of car deliveries, BMW Group India recorded a total of 3,680 units, marking a substantial increase of 51 percent compared to Q1 2023. A year earlier, total deliveries stood at 2,432 units. This translates to a difference of 1,248 units between the two periods.

MINI Impact: Q1 2024 Witnesses Upward Trend

Breaking down the numbers, BMW achieved impressive sales figures, with 3,510 units sold, compared to 2,320 units in Q1 2023. Marking a difference of 1,190 units from Q1 2023 at 51 percent growth. The MINI brand contributed 170 units to the overall sales tally, up from 112 units in the same period last year, reflecting a difference of 58 units.

This diversified sales portfolio highlights BMW Group’s ability to cater to a wide range of preferences and tastes in the Indian market. It makes for notable growth and expansion. BMW Motorrad delivered 1,810 motorcycles. It’s a great start to 2024, having ended 2023 on a high.

Green Gains: BMW India Q1 2024 Electric Vehicle Sales On the Rise

EV sales reached 211 units in Q1 2024, compared to 167 units in Q1 2023. This represents a notable increase of 26 percent. Signalling a growing interest and adoption of sustainable mobility solutions. Leading the charge in the EV segment is the BMW i7, which continues to garner attention and acclaim. There’s also anticipation surrounding the incoming BMW i5.

Luxury class vehicles emerged as a significant driver of BMW Group India’s sales growth. The segment witnessed 152 percent uptick compared to Q1 2023. BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) stood out as the top-selling model.

X1 Excitement: BMW India Q1 2024 SAV Segment Gains Traction

The SAV segment continued to dominate BMW Group India’s sales landscape, accounting for a substantial 54 percent of total sales in Q1 2024. This segment experienced impressive growth of 62 percent compared to the same period last year, with the newly introduced X1 driving sales momentum at 20 percent contribution. BMW 3 Series maintained its stronghold in the executive sedan segment, capturing sales share of 16 percent.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51%! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market.”