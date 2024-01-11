BMW India Records Highest Ever Sales In 2023 – 13,303 BMW, 869 Mini

BMW Group car deliveries stood at 14,172 units while the company also delivered 8,768 motorcycles during the January to December 2023 period

BMW India has posted outstanding sales in the past calendar year (January to December 2023). It saw its highest ever annual sales with BMW and Mini sales at 14,172 units relating to an 18 percent YoY growth. BMW Group bike sales accounted for a 20 percent YoY growth with 8,768 units sold in CY 2023.

BMW Sales CY 2023 vs CY 2022

BMW India posted 13,303 unit sales in CY 2023, up 18.06 percent from 11,268 units sold in CY 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,035 units. Mini sales also improved by 21.88 percent in CY 2023 to 869 units, up from 713 units sold in CY 2022 relating to a 156 unit volume growth.

Two wheeler sales sold via BMW Motorrad have seen a 20.41 percent improvement in CY 2023 to 8,768 units from 7,282 units sold in CY 2022. This took total sales in CY 2023 to 22,940 units, up 19.09 percent from 19,263 units sold in CY 2022. This was a 3,677 unit volume growth.

BMW India Sales 2009-2023

BMW India has seen a total of 1,24,080 units sold in the period 2009-2023. This luxury automaker in India has posted YoY growth across every year in question except during the years of 2013-14 and more particularly in 2019 and 2020 which was bogged down by the Covid-19 pandemic and affected sales of every automaker in the country.

A steady growth from 2009 when sales had stood at 3,619 units averaging at 302 units per month, grew over the next year to 6,246 units marking a 72.59 percent YoY growth with average monthly sales of 521 units. Sales numbers scaled to 9,371 units in 2011 and up to 9,375 units in 2012. 2013 and 2014 saw negative sales growth but figures soon escalated to 6,550 units in 2015 and then on to 7,500 units in 2016.

2018 saw higher sales at 10,405 units following which sales dipped in 2019 and 2020 as the country was affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. BMW India sales thereafter bounced back to 8,236 units in 2021, 11,268 units in 2022 and has finished 2023 with total sales of 13,303 units at an average of 1,109 units per month.

BMW India No. 1 luxury electric vehicle maker

In the electric vehicle segment, BMW India was at No. 1, a position it has held for the past 2 years. A diverse product lineup, among which is the BMW iX was a top seller, while the Mini 3 door Cooper SE was the highest selling premium electric hatchback. In the electric segment, the company has the i7, iX, i4, iX1 and Mini SE. The Luxury range boasts of models such as the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM which grew by 88 percent while the X1 was the highest selling SAV with a 24 percent growth in CY2023 contributing to 20 percent of overall sales.

BMW launched the X4 M40i coupe version in India For Rs. 96.2 Lakh. It is brought in via the CBU route. BMW India also plans to launch a total of 19 products which includes both cars and motorcycles in India in 2024. These will include the new 5 Series, X3, Mini Countryman and in the two wheeler segment – R13 100 GS.