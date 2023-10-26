BMW X4 M40i Launched In India For Rs. 96.2 Lakh – Coupe Version Of X3 M40i

The 3.0L TwinPower turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine on BMW X4 M40i develops 360 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to an 8-speed AT, xDrive AWD and electronically locking diff

After launching X3 M40i, BMW is launching its coupe version, X4 M40i, in India. Brought via CBU route, BMW X4 M40i costs Rs. 96.2 lakh (ex-sh), which is almost Rs. 10 lakh more than its non-coupe counterpart. The B58 engine under the bonnet of BMW X4 M40i is soon gaining legend status across the globe and suits X4’s overall character perfectly.

BMW X4 M40i Launched In India

At Rs. 96.2 Lakh (ex-sh), BMW X4 M40i coupe SUV’s stark rival has to be Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe. However, Mercedes-Benz has currently discontinued it from its Indian portfolio. With no real rivals currently in India, BMW X4 M40i enjoys quite a niche as India’s sole coupe-styled compact luxury SUV with a 6-cylinder performance-oriented engine.

Even without the coupe style, there are no other compact luxury SUVs (not to be confused with sub 4m vehicles marketed in India as compact SUVs) with a performance-oriented engine on sale in India. Newly launched Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC60 and others get 4-cyl engines only.

Speaking of engines, the B58 3.0L TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder Inline engine generates 360 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, X4 M40i can accelerate from 0-100 in 4.9 seconds and top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

xDrive AWD system, electronically locking M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension setup with variable damping, M Sport brakes with M branded red brake callipers, 20-inch alloy wheels, active air stream Kidney grill, 50:50 weight distribution, driving modes and variable sport steering are notable elements that cumulatively add to the driving pleasure.

Design, features, safety, creature comforts

With BMW X4 M40i, the company has preserved the X-ness where design is concerned. As it has a less-polarising BMW Kidney grill, overall design is quite conservative and easy on the eyes. The gloss black elements on the fascia and rear section lend a sport and aggressive appeal. Tail light design is different than X3 M40i’s.

In profile, X4 M40i looks sporty and sophisticated. It was BMW that came up with the whole coupe SUV design and with the new X4, it is close to perfection. On the inside, design and layout are functional, rather than flamboyant and techy, like a few key rivals. That said, BMW is known to offer exceptional fit and finish on the inside and X4 M40i shouldn’t be any different.

BMW offers a motorsport atmosphere with X4 M40i’s interior with multiple carbon fiber inlays. Contrasting stitching and seat belt colours are in BMW’s M colours. The large free-standing infotainment screen and a 12.3” instrument cluster with BMW Live Cockpit Professional runs on BMW OS 7.0 with 3D navigation.

Gesture controls, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, head-up display, 16 speakers Harman Kardon branded music system and 360-degree camera are notable features. BMW X4 M40i is on offer with 2 exterior colours – Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. X4 M40i gets standard leather Vernasca in Black and Tacora Red options as well.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularized the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. Now, we are really excited to announce the first-ever BMW X4 M40i and its introduction is a testimony to the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India.

Engineered to outperform and designed to outlast, the BMW X4 M40i is a daring disruptor. With its performance-oriented style, distinctive aesthetics and heightened power, you will be sure to set yourself apart from the pack.”