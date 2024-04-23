Bolero Neo Gets 1 Star Safety Rating By Global NCAP – Mahindra Responds

Mahindra Bolero Neo has got 1 star safety rating in adult safety as well as child safety rating – Global NCAP

In a recent evaluation conducted by Global NCAP, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, a sub 4m SUV widely acclaimed for its versatility and robust performance, garnered a 1-star safety rating for both adult and child safety. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the assessment and Mahindra’s response to the findings.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Adult Safety Protection

The Bolero Neo attained a score of 20.26 out of 34.00 for adult safety protection, resulting in a 1-star rating. The inclusion of Seat Belt Reminders (SBRs) failed to meet Global NCAP requirements, further impacting the overall safety rating.

Frontal Impact: While passenger head protection was commendable, the driver’s head protection was marginal. Both driver and passenger necks exhibited good protection. However, concerns arose regarding weak chest protection for the driver and marginal knee protection for both occupants. The footwell area was deemed unstable, and the bodyshell was rated as incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Side Impact: Notably, head, abdomen, and pelvis protection fared well, with adequate chest protection. However, a concerning observation was the rear door on the struck side opening after the test, highlighting potential safety vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the absence of standard curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) further contributed to safety concerns.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Child Safety Protection

In terms of child safety protection, the Bolero Neo garnered a 1-star rating, scoring 12.71 out of 49.00 points.

Frontal Impact: While the forward-facing child seat for the 3-year-old provided nearly full protection, the rearward-facing seat for the 18-month-old offered limited protection, particularly in preventing head exposure. Additionally, shortcomings were noted in the installation of Child Restraint Systems (CRS), with multiple positions failing to meet safety standards.

Side Impact: Encouragingly, both CRSs offered full side impact protection. However, deficiencies in standard 3-point belts across seating positions and inadequate safety warnings regarding rearward-facing CRS installation further impacted child occupant safety.

Mahindra’s Response

“We at Mahindra are committed to delivering vehicles that ensure the safety and satisfaction of our customers and users. The Bolero Neo is the trusted utility vehicle of choice in India, owing to its robust build, highly dependable nature, and its innate capability to handle a variety of usage conditions. Bolero Neo has always complied with safety regulations that have been introduced over time and continues to be fully compliant with the latest Indian safety standards.

As we are constantly innovating and improving our vehicles to exceed safety regulations, we want to assure our customers and stakeholders that Mahindra has significantly enhanced safety features in all our recent launches. Models like the Thar, XUV700, XUV300, and Scorpio-N, have been recognized with high safety ratings of 4 and 5 stars by the Global NCAP, reflecting our ongoing commitment to safety. We value the trust our customers place in us and are dedicated to upholding it through continual advancements in vehicle safety and technology.”

