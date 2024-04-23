Amaze Scores 2 Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP – Honda India Responds (Total Score Of 5 Star Level)

Honda Amaze has been crash tested as per the latest Global NCAP norms – In 2019, Amaze had scored 4 star safety rating for South African spec model

Honda Amaze, a popular sub 4-meter sedan in India, has recently undergone crash testing by Global NCAP, with results revealing a 2-star safety rating for adult safety and a concerning 0-star rating for child safety.

Honda Amaze Adult Safety Rating

In the evaluation of adult safety protection, the Honda Amaze achieved a score of 27.85 out of 34.00, resulting in a 2-star safety rating.

Frontal Impact: Encouragingly, both the driver’s and passenger’s heads and necks received good protection. Adequate protection was noted for the chests of both occupants, while knee protection was marginal. However, the tibias of the driver and passenger enjoyed good protection. The footwell area was deemed stable, and the bodyshell demonstrated stability, capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side Impact: While the head and pelvis received good protection, concerns arose regarding marginal chest protection and adequate protection for the abdomen.

Side Pole Impact: Notably, this specific test was not performed due to the absence of side head protection options, with ESC also unavailable.

The standard inclusion of Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for the front driver’s seat contributes to the overall 2-star rating for adult occupant protection.

Honda Amaze Child Safety Rating

Regrettably, in terms of child safety protection, the Honda Amaze faced significant shortcomings, scoring only 8.58 out of 49.00 points and thus receiving a 0-star safety rating.

Frontal Impact: Despite the utilization of ISOFIX anchorages and top tethers for the forward-facing child seat for the 3-year-old, concerns were raised as the head made contact with the vehicle’s interior during the frontal impact. Furthermore, the rearward-facing child seat for the 18-month-old, installed using adult seatbelts, failed to prevent ejection risks, resulting in zero dynamic points in front and side tests.

Side Impact: While side impact protection was satisfactory, the absence of 3-point belts in all seating positions as standard and the failure of CRS installation in the rear center position contributed to the dismal 0-star rating for child occupant protection.

Honda Car India Statement

“The South Africa spec 2nd Generation Amaze has already been tested as 4 star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of 5 star level. However mainly due to requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and Side Curtain Airbags, it resulted in lower rating. At Honda, our unwavering commitment to safety is evident in the meticulous engineering of our products, integrating advanced active and passive safety technologies across our entire model range. We are dedicated to continuously work to enhance our vehicles on all parameters of Safety and improve them further at model change timing.”

