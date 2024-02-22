Bounce Electric Scooter Price Cut By Rs 24,000 – New vs Old Price

Bounce Infinity’s removable batteries redefine electric vehicle charging, allowing users to charge like a cell phone with any 15 Amp wall socket

Its raining discounts for electric scooters. After Ola Electric announced Rs 25,000 off; Bounce Infinity has announced a staggering 21% price reduction on its E1+ range of electric scooters. This significant drop, effective immediately, positions the Bounce Infinity e-Scooters at a newly attractive ex-showroom price of Rs 89,999, down from the original Rs 1,13,000.

Make electric mobility accessible to all

This move is aimed at making electric mobility more accessible and affordable for the masses, aligning with the company’s vision of fostering sustainable transportation. The promotional offer is set to create a buzz in the market, enticing consumers with the opportunity to embrace electric mobility without burning a hole in their pockets. The discount is applicable nationwide and will be valid until March 31st, 2024.

The distinguishing feature of Bounce Infinity’s e-Scooters lies in their removable batteries, a game-changer in the electric vehicle landscape. These batteries can be charged effortlessly using any 15 Amp wall socket, mimicking the convenience of charging a mobile phone. The scooters are not just about affordability; they boast an array of features including cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and exceptional performance.

Anil G, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity, expressed the company’s commitment to making sustainable transportation accessible to all. “This significant price reduction reflects our dedication to addressing consumer needs for affordability, performance, and ease of use,” said Anil G.

Green Revolution Savings

“Our scooters offer features like portable batteries and chargers for charging, extended range, and smart connectivity, all at a price point that truly democratises electric mobility. This isn’t just about savings; it’s about empowering everyone to join the green revolution and experience the future of mobility.”

Bounce Infinity E1+ e-Scooters are equipped with a 2.2 kW peak power motor, ensuring a top speed of 65 kmph for a safer and more comfortable ride. The two-wheelers also come with 2 kWh lithium-ion NMC batteries, certified according to the latest IAS 156 battery standard, deemed the safest technology for Indian weather conditions. These batteries provide a commendable range of 85 plus km as per IDC standards.

With a rapidly expanding network of over 70 dealerships nationwide, Bounce Infinity is strategically positioning itself to support the growing demand for eco-friendly and affordable transport solutions. The company’s focus on innovation, coupled with this price reduction, reinforces its commitment to leading the way in India’s electric mobility revolution. As the offer stands until March 31st, 2024, the time is ripe for consumers to embrace the future of mobility at an unprecedented price point.