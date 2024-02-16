Ola Electric Scooter Rs 25,000 Discount – Valentine’s Day Gift From CEO

The new Valentine’s Day discount from Ola Electric could prove sales advantage over immediate rivals from Ather, TVS, Bajaj, Simple and others

Valentine’s Day is seeing a greater push by automotive manufacturers, unlocking new discounts, offers and more. Many OEMs even choose to unveil or launch their vehicles on this day too, like Skoda Octavia Facelift. But Ola is taking a different approach and is offering a Rs. 25K discount on their products for V Day. Let’s take a look.

Ola Electric Announced Rs. 25K Discount

Electric vehicle transition has seen greater acceptance with 2W in India than it has in the 4W realm. This is because of lower up-front costs that owners have to shed for electric mobility adoption. This ensures higher penetration rates for 2W than 4W. There are more mainstream OEMs and startups riding the wave of 2W EVs than 4W EVs.

Ola Electric is currently the Alpha Wolf, leading this 2W electric mobility pack, where sales are concerned. The numbers are totally in favour of Ola Electric and the economy of scale allows them to introduce price benefits and discounts to attract more buyers and consolidate their brand loyalty further.

For Valentine’s Day, Ola Electric has announced a special gift to its new buyers. Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media platform X, and announced the new discount. As per the announcement, this special discount is in effect starting from today, 16th February 2024, and will exist till the end of this month – 29th February 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal announcement

Announcing the new discounts on social media, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal wrote “You asked, we delivered! We’re reducing our prices by upto ?25,000, starting today for the month of Feb for all of you!! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage! Valentine’s Day gift for all our customers”

Currently, Ola Electric has three models on sale that will benefit from the new discount. As per the website homepage, Ola Electric currently sells Ola S1 X+ starting from Rs. 79,999 (ex-sh), Ola S1 Air starting from Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 Pro starting from Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh).

The announcement Bhavish Aggarwal made on social media also had an image of the company’s marketing material attached. As per this image uploaded by Ola Electric CEO, S1 pro starts from Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh) matching website’s prices. However, there are variances with Ola S1 X and S1 Air’s prices.

In the image uploaded by Ola Electric CEO, Ola S1 Air starts from 1,04,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 X+ starts from Rs. 84,999 (ex-sh). These prices are not likely to be including the new Valentine’s Day discount their CEO announced. So, visiting your nearest Ola dealership is advised.