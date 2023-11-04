BS3, BS4 Vehicles Banned In Delhi – Violators To Pay 20,000 Fine

Delhi Transport Department’s ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles is aimed at combating the city’s dangerous pollution levels

Every winter, Delhi’s AQI (Air Quality Index) often falls to dangerous levels. To combat the hazardous pollution levels, the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) system has been put in place. GRAP is a series of measures that are implemented when pollution levels reach a specified level.

BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel vehicles banned in Delhi

Currently, Stage III of GRAP has been enforced in an effort to reduce the dangerous pollution levels in Delhi. As part of Stage III of GRAP, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles have been banned till further notice. These restrictions have been put in place by the Delhi Transport Department. GRAP Stage III is enforced when AQI reaches ‘severe’ category in the range of 401 to 450. Meteorological conditions in the coming days and AQI forecasts do not show any signs of relief. That’s why the ban will remain active till further notice.

Ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles will be applicable for the NCR region. It will cover LMVs (4-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect. Anyone found to be violating the rule can be fined Rs 20,000. This penalty will be imposed, as per the provisions available under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Only exceptions will be police vehicles, the ones deployed in emergency services and vehicles used for enforcement duties.

Stage III of GRAP will be applicable in addition to Stage I and Stage II. Stage I comes into effect when AQI is ‘poor’, between 201 and 300. This is when over aged diesel and petrol vehicles are banned. Stage II is activated when AQI is ‘very poor’ at 301 to 400. This stage involves targeted action to reduce air pollution at identified hotspots. For example, operations of diesel generators are regulated during this period.

If the AQI increases even further in coming days, the government will be forced to implement Stage IV of GRAP. This is implemented when AQI is greater than 450 (Severe Plus). If Stage IV of GRAP is implemented, 4-wheelers registered in other states will not be allowed entry in Delhi. Only exceptions will be BS6 vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and the ones used for transporting essential commodities.

Will banning BS3, BS4 vehicles help reduce pollution?

This is not the first time GRAP has been implemented in Delhi. Banning BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles is unlikely to clear all of Delhi’s polluted air. Delhi’s pollution problem is quite complex, involving various factors. It includes stubble burning, construction activities, vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants and open waste burning. Specific weather conditions and geographical factors are also responsible for Delhi’s poor air quality.

A concerted and multi-pronged approach is needed to improve Delhi’s air quality. It will take meticulous planning and strict enforcement to achieve the desired results. As things stand now, it may take several years to make Delhi breathable during winters.