Mahindra Thar Electric Homologated – Prepping For New Adventures

As compared to existing Thar that has a ladder frame chassis, Thar electric will utilize Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform

Earlier this year in August, Mahindra had unveiled the Thar electric SUV concept. It had received wide appreciation for its splendid design and enhanced off-roading capabilities. Thar electric, which will go on sale as Thar.e, has now been homologated in India.

Thar electric – Improving the iconic design

Globally, the armoured look is becoming the new normal for several of the next-gen off-road focused SUVs. Thar electric seems to be working on the same lines. The design is so unique that it’s difficult even to relate it to existing ICE-based Thar. Also helps to wipe the slate clean, in view of legal hurdles Thar had to face in the past. All-new Thar electric is bold, brawny, brutish and born to conquer.

Some of the key highlights of Thar.e include squarish LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, rugged front and rear bumper, new clamshell bonnet and large wheel arches. The SUV gets a bold new design for the alloy wheels. These are shod with off-road tyres with deep tread patterns. The flat roof and rear section create the signature boxy profile. Doors have exposed hinges, which complement the SUV’s rugged character.

Inside, Thar.e will have a large touchscreen and a fully digital instrument console. The cockpit area wears a decluttered look, enhancing the sense of roominess. The centre console is placed high, ensuring a clear demarcation of individual spaces. Thar electric has a new steering wheel with mounted controls. The large, robust grab handles are functionally relevant and hint towards the SUV’s off-roading capabilities.

Mahindra Thar.e performance

Mahindra is yet to reveal powertrain details of Thar electric. However, it will be safe to assume that the electric version will have even better capabilities than existing ICE variant. Both 3-door and 5-door models will be on offer. These will have dual motor setup. The INGLO platform will be using BYD’s Blade and Prismatic cells that are known for their durability and long range.

Ground clearance of Thar electric will be 250 mm to 300 mm. Front and rear overhang will be kept as low as possible. It will be around 640 mm – 680 mm and 680 mm – 740 mm, respectively. Wheelbase will be 2,775 mm to 2,975 mm. Thar electric will have best in class approach angle, departure angle, ramp-over angle and water wading capabilities.

While Thar electric is quite tempting, enthusiasts may have to wait several months before they can take it for a test ride. Mahindra has its hands full, managing existing deliveries as well as working on its electric range. Mahindra will be electrifying its existing ICE SUVs and also introduce its born-electric SUVs. All of these will take time. Thar electric is unlikely to launch before 2026. It can even stretch to 2027.